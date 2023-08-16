Carry WD-40 ® Precision Pen in Your Pocket for Whenever You Need It

We’ve all used the WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product somewhere, but wouldn’t it be great to have it with you anywhere? The new WD-40 Precision Pen is small enough to fit conveniently into your pocket, so you can complete jobs in small, tight spaces at the track, in the shop, or the garage. Throw one in your toolbox or gear bag for precision on the go or keep it in your pocket when it’s time to work—you’ll have plenty of room for it.

With the small size, you’ll get a controlled, steady application of Original WD-40 Formula. You know what it does: stops squeaks; lubricates moving parts like hinges, gears, bearings and machinery; protects against rust and corrosion on tools and parts; breaks up rust on things like bolts, nuts and chains; drives out moisture to quickly dry out electrical systems and avoid short circuits; and much more. When you’re done washing your bike at the track or at the shop, a little application can go a long way to prevent rust, corrosion, and other problems.