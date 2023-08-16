Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Results
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Belgium Announces 2023 Motocross of Nations Team

August 16, 2023 12:30pm | by:
Belgium Announces 2023 Motocross of Nations Team

Motocross of Nations team news is starting to unfold, with Team Belgium announcing its 2023 rider lineup for the event, which takes place October 8th in Ernee, France. The Belgians are always strong at this event, one in which they have deep heritage. 

Even better for the squad, we're witnessing a bit of a renaissance for the nation as a motocross power, with young talent coming up through the MX2 ranks and filling out this year's 'Nations roster.

We've spotted news on the team from MX Large and MXMag.be (which is based in Belgium). 

Liam Everts will try a 450 at this year's MXoN.
Liam Everts will try a 450 at this year's MXoN. Infront Moto Racing

This year's team will feature Jago Geerts jumping up to a YZ450F to race the MXGP division, Liam Everts grabbing a KTM 450-SXF to race Open, and Lucas Coenen taking to the MX2 division on his Husqvarna. Lucas' brother Sacha Coenen is the team's reserve rider. All four of these riders compete in the MX2 class, normally, in the MXGP series. Geerts did ride a 450 in last year's MXoN at RedBud and took solid 2-11 finishes. Everts rode in the MX2 class and went 12-14 in his two motos on a 250F.

MXGP: Jago Geerts

MX2: Lucas Coenen

Open: Liam Everts

Reserve: Sacha Coenen

Team Manager: Johan Boonen

Read Now
September 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now