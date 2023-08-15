Results Archive
Loretta Lynn's
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 19
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Aug 20
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Save of the Day: Unadilla

August 15, 2023

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the 2023 Unadilla National, Haiden Deegan nearly went down just a few corners into the first 250 class moto but saved with with this wild foot-dab to Nac-Nac. Unfortunately, he would later suffer a mechanical DNF but not before a great battle with the lead group throughout the middle stages of the moto.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

