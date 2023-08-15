Jett Lawrence remained perfect in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with 1-1 scores at the Honda Unadilla National, but in the first moto, especially, the pressure was on with Chase Sexton catching him at one point, and then Dylan Ferrandis rallying late. Jett’s margin over Ferrandis at the finish was less than two seconds, as he dealt with pressure from behind and lappers up ahead. For Ferrandis, it was a much-needed breakthrough, but unfortunately his holeshot device broke in moto two, leaving with a last-place start and no chance to repeat that result.
As for Sexton, it was better but still only enough for second overall, again. All the chase pack can do is hope to keep making gains and finally get a breakthrough against Lawrence. Here are the thoughts of Sexton and Ferrandis after Unadilla.
Chase, talk about that first moto. You had a good run there. You were keeping Jett more than honest there, all over him. I know it’s not really much of a secret now. You spent quite a bit of time testing during our break. Made some changes to your bike and it seemed to improve it. Tell us a little bit about both of those things.
Chase Sexton: I had a good couple days of testing in the break. I feel like the first moto my bike was handling really well. I was happy with it. Obviously didn’t get the end result that I wanted. I ended up crashing. Besides that, I felt like I was riding good and had a good battle with Jett. I feel like we made progress. Changed quite a bit of stuff on the bike. I felt more comfortable today, for sure, even in qualifying.
What kind of changes did you make? Was it chassis, suspension?
Just suspension stuff. Front end and a little bit of shock stuff. Not reinventing the wheel. Just kind of some minor things that I thought could be better. It’s kind of hard late in the season like this. We kind of ride what we have, but there is a little opportunity to change stuff. So, we took that opportunity and I feel like we made the best of it. I think we’re in a better spot.
Dylan, excellent first moto. You came on so strong. You rode really, really well. Hampered by a poor start in the second moto. Tell us about your race.
Dylan Ferrandis: That second moto, some races like Washougal I was not really feeling great and not really had the speed and I was getting holeshots, and this track where I was feeling great today and trying to get a holeshot, I broke my holeshot device or plastic fork. I don't know exactly what broke, but two feet after the gate. Obviously, the bike wheelied and it was over. Just lack of luck. I don't know why it happened today. Sucked, but it is what it is. Then I was dead last in the first turn, and I had to come back from behind. But still a better day for me. It’s the first race of the season where I was able to fight with the Honda boys. I feel like myself. I feel like I was back to my normal riding style, riding speed. It feels good because at some point I was like, maybe I’m over. Maybe I don't know how to ride a dirt bike anymore. I was pretty sure it was more bike setup more than anything. But after so many bad races, you start to question yourself. We used this break after Washougal. We had a meeting with the team and said that I was struggling with the bike, and I wanted to try some specific parts of the bike, and we did. They agreed. Obviously, I was right, and the bike is way better. The setup is way better and fits my riding style. Fits exactly what I was looking for for a long time. So, I think I just proved myself that I still know how to ride a dirt bike fast, and now with more confidence and more time on the new setup maybe for the next two rounds I can give a shot for the two boys next to me.
Without being too specific about your bike testing, you also did a lot of testing in the off couple of weeks there. What areas did you focus on?
Unfortunately, I can’t really talk about it. Every team we always try one thing and everything. It always takes a lot of time, but we tried pretty much everything on that bike. Since the beginning of the season, I said that new Yamaha bike needs to get tuned. It took us nine rounds to figure it out.
Chase, you and I were speaking before the conference about the speed of the track. You can divulge a little, if you wouldn’t mind.
Sexton: It was fast. I love the layout of this track, minus the section after Skyshot. They could have put up one of those, on the side of the road—you know how they have those radars? They probably should have put one up there, because we were probably going 70 miles an hour. Besides that, the track was really good. I enjoy this track. It has a really natural feel to it. I love the ruts. It was cool to have those today. I feel like it was ruttier than last year. So as far as the condition of the track, it was about perfect. A little bit not scary, just a little bit sketchy coming down into those ruts. I think my data read 65, 66 miles an hour or something like that going into those ruts. It’s kind of sketchy. Besides that, it was a good track.
Dylan, the 450s ran first this week. You guys normally run last, and the track probably is a little rougher. What did you think? Did you notice a difference in the track not being so torn up by the time you guys got to race your motos?
Ferrandis: I was scared that the track would be too flat for the first moto, but honestly it was fine. We had some rough track for the first moto. The conditions were pretty great. I think we had a good day of racing. But like they said, the track was very fast. Maybe too fast, I think. Unadilla is one of the best tracks on the series. Super beautiful, super fun to ride. The roost is pretty hard. It hurts a lot, but that was a good day of racing.
Chase, what is the most difficult part of the track?
Sexton: Today was probably the section before you go up the hill, that long right sweeper. It was really rutted. It was a really long turn, to have that many ruts. So I would say that long right-hander. Just the long ruts in general were difficult, but that’s why it’s one of my favorite tracks. Those ruts are awesome and something I look forward to.
For all both of you, in a sport that can go in any direction, what’s one thing you wish you knew from the start?
Sexton: I think for me just being patient and not trying to rush things. When you’re young, all you want to do is you want to get to the pinnacle of the sport. It seems like it goes by so fast. If I was younger, I would obviously tell myself to kind of take it in and not have your mind so focused on the future. You want to be able to live your life and also kind of cherish the moments you have. It’s obviously easier said than done, because little kids want to be a 450 winner and a 450 champion. It really goes by fast. So, I would say just cherishing the moments you’re experiencing in that moment.
Ferrandis: I think I would like just to be safe. I had many injuries in my career and all my injuries were during racing, so probably pushed too hard. So, just if I can teach to be more safe and maybe don’t take the risk when it isn’t worth it.