After breaking his collarbone at the Nashville Supercross, Justin Barcia finally made his return to racing this past weekend in front of his hometown crowd at Unadilla. He made it all the way to the first corner of the first moto before he crashed again, breaking off his clutch lever in the process. He did a few laps but ultimately pulled off the track that first moto. It might not have been the return he was looking for, but Barcia seemed glad to be back at the track and knows he has to start somewhere when coming back from injury.

Meanwhile the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo of Max Vohland and Tom Vialle finished fifth and sixth overall on the day, respectively, with varying degrees of contentment. Our Tom Journet caught up with all three riders after the race to get their take on the day.

Justin Barcia | 40-14 for 19th overall

Racer X: Okay Justin Barcia how does it feel to be back?

Justin Barcia: Feels amazing to be back. New York for me is amazing. Fans are sick. I wish I had more time to sit in the autograph line and go through everyone, but I tried to get everyone in as good as I could. I could hear them even, I don't know, 14th, 15th, whatever place I got second moto, I could still hear the fans. It was cool to be back here, be around the crew and see the things we have to work on things. I have to work on stuff like that. So, all in all great to be back if we weren't back today and, you know, we'd have to learn, learn the stuff next weekend. So, it sucked the first moto to not be able to finish the moto and feel how the bike was and stuff because second moto kind of went into a little bit blind and struggled quite a bit. Definitely, obviously, no matter what, I wouldn't have been where I want to be today, but I was really not. Yeah, it was a tough day at work for sure, first day back, but I'm in one piece which is good. Definitely a little beat up, sore. But yeah, it's just move on from that and take some positives and go next weekend.