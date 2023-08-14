Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the ninth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Unadilla National was also the 26th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed his ninth straight overall win (and 17 and 18 straight moto wins) and clinched the 2023 450 Class title two rounds early! Chase Sexton (3-2) took second overall and Dylan Ferrandis (2-3) rounded out the overall podium. Jett claims the first premier class Pro Motocross title for Honda since Ricky Carmichael won the title in 2004.

In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence (2-2) claimed the overall win over Levi Kitchen (1-4), Justin Cooper (5-1), and Jo Shimoda (3-3).

Check out the post-race videos for the Unadilla National.

Unadilla National

450 Class Highlights