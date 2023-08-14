Then your riding style, obviously you stand up a lot. Where did you learn that riding style? Is it something where you just grew up racing in Europe?

I feel like it’s from training at Lommel a lot. You very rarely get time to sit down. You look at some of the really, really good sand riders. You look at Jeffrey [Herlings], Jorge Prado right now. We obviously learned a bit off of Stefan Everts or Harry Everts a lot, the grandpa and father of Stefan, and Liam. I think that has helped me and my brother with standing a lot more. It’s a lot easier to handle a bike when you’re standing instead of sitting down. So, just those days training at Lommel in the winter, standing up, not getting a break to sit down. It makes your back pretty tired [laughs], but now we’ve got it strong enough to stand a lot more.

You mentioned this title, it wasn’t even a dream because you were so young and you just didn’t even think it was possible. If you could tell yourself back then that it would happen, would a younger version of you even believe that this was possible to be here in the US, be in the top of the 450 class and get that title? What would your younger self say?

I think my exact words would be, “You’re smoking!” Like I said, we never really thought we would get this far, even when we were in Europe. The struggles we went through there. We even got to meet Dylan along the way, which was nice. But the times that we had there were such a struggle that we just kind of were in a hole the whole time. Just working every single day, lasting off only a couple cents for lunch and dinner, leftovers. We got sick from just hanging our clothes inside because we got mold in an apartment that we were staying in in France in the last year. So, we’ve gone through so much struggle. Even when we got to America, it was like, this is sick. We’re going to work to maybe one day try and get a championship, but a 450 championship on your rookie season, how I’ve done it so far, no. I feel like I would definitely say, “You’re smoking.”

Obviously Chase has the supercross title and you have this title now. For you guys to be GEICO Honda riders and now HRC riders, what does that mean for you to deliver a title to that team that you started your pro career with here in the US?

I feel like I could speak for both of us. This team is an awesome team. For me, they’re like family. They work their butts off. I feel like our bike this year, with Trey [Canard] helping with testing and that stuff, he’s set up a really good bike for us with supercross and outdoors. Chase did an awesome season in supercross. In outdoors, our bike is handling great. Like I said before, I feel like our bike is some of the best handling in paddock in 450. I feel like our team definitely deserve a pat on the back because they work their butt off to get our bike to this stage.