Kris Keefer brings in office guy Kellen Brauer to try out the 2024 Kawasaki KX 250. While this machine hasn't received an overhaul like it's big brother will soon see, the KX 250 is still highly regarded in it's current platform.

Keefer discusses what he's learned about this machine from riding it as well as what are some recommended things to do to help yourself along after purchasing. He talks with Brauer about the chassis feel, suspension adjustments needed, rider triangle and more before bringing his son Aden Keefer in to talk about racing this machine and why Aden recently chose to race Kawasakis at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's.

Film/photos: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2024 Kawasaki KX 250