Racer X Films: 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Intro
Kris Keefer brings in office guy Kellen Brauer to try out the 2024 Kawasaki KX 250. While this machine hasn't received an overhaul like it's big brother will soon see, the KX 250 is still highly regarded in it's current platform.
Keefer discusses what he's learned about this machine from riding it as well as what are some recommended things to do to help yourself along after purchasing. He talks with Brauer about the chassis feel, suspension adjustments needed, rider triangle and more before bringing his son Aden Keefer in to talk about racing this machine and why Aden recently chose to race Kawasakis at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's.
Film/photos: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby
2024 Kawasaki KX 250
2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Kellen Brauer, Simon Cudby, Kris Keefer, Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 Spencer Owens Aden Keefer Spencer Owens Kellen Brauer Spencer Owens Kellen Brauer Spencer Owens Aden Keefer Spencer Owens Aden Keefer Kellen Brauer, Simon Cudby, Kris Keefer, Spencer Owens Aden Keefer Spencer Owens Kellen Brauer Spencer Owens Aden Keefer Spencer Owens
ANTIGRAVITY BATTERIES
Antigravity Lithium-Ion Batteries are used by Star Racing Yamaha, Monster Energy Kawasaki and many more teams. You can use the same battery as Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson and others! Antigravity Batteries offer more Power and Capacity than competitors, plus features like the world's first built-in Jump Starting that will never leave you stranded. Whether you’re Racing at the top level, or Trail Riding on the weekends, they have a battery for your vehicle. So visit them at AntigravityBatteries.com and save 10% using code RX10 at checkout!
Visit Antigravity Batteries and use code RX10 at checkout to get 10% off: https://antigravity.llc/rxfyt