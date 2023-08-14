Forkner, Vohland, Wilson, Windham, & More on PulpMX Show Tonight

After two weeks off, the PulpMX Show is back! Presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes welcomes back in Kris Keefer to the studio to talk about the Unadilla National action, his week at the Ranch, we’ll have the debut of the Mandarin (?!?), and more.

Kevin Windham will call in from the woods of Louisiana to talk about what he’s been up to, going back to the ranch, SX, and more.

Austin Forkner is back from his SX injury and has shown speed but also had a few ups and downs as well. We’ll talk to Austin about his new program, being back at the races, and more.

Maximus Vohland had a good Unadilla and has been consistent this summer on his Red Bull KTM. He’ll join us for a call to talk about the race, thoughts on SMX, his 2024 plans, and more.

Aussie Jay Wilson is here for a three-race stint with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing as he’s on a break from his racing in Japan. We’ll have Jay on to talk about race one in Unadilla, thoughts on USA nationals, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and more.

