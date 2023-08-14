Not quite the day Justin Barcia, who went 40-14 for 19th, was probably hoping for in his return to racing. How hard is it to rebound and get back in the game for the second moto when you DNF your first moto back?

The simple fact is that Barcia was not ready yet. He knew it coming in but he also realized that there is no better preparation than going through the race day evolution. If you are willing to swallow your pride and understand it’s going to be a hard day, there is a lot to gain. He hasn’t done many, if any, long motos yet, so there wasn’t any reason to think he would have a great day at his home race. He will progress quickly, though, and I would expect him inside the top ten by Ironman. His muscle memory will kick in and talent will prevail.

Jett Lawrence came into Unadilla with both the 450 national championship, and a perfect season, on the line. Did you notice the pressure of either affect the way he rode, or did it seem to be business as usual to you?

I didn’t notice any real change. I don’t think he sees Unadilla as a strong track for himself, so he was likely managing the situation as it came. At a track where he feels confident, I think we would see him pushing the envelope a bit more and try to stretch his lead. On tracks where he doesn’t have the best resume, he seems to do just enough to get the job done. Washougal and Unadilla were both examples of situational management and yet again, perfect execution.

Time and time again we’ve seen Lawrence withstand immense pressure from Chase Sexton, and Unadilla was no different. Who do you think is learning more in these situations? Is Lawrence benefitting from Sexton’s pressure, or is Sexton learning from having to chase someone with seemingly limitless speed?

I think Jett is learning more than Chase at this point. Chase took Eli Tomac the distance last summer and nearly won the whole thing. He has more experience than Jett and is 3-4 years older. For Jett, every race is his first appearance there on a 450. He’s learning how the bike responds and how to generate the most from himself. He’s also exploring where his ceiling may be. He’s overcoming different types of challenges both physically and mentally. It’s truly remarkable how versatile his skill set is. We are watching greatness. That doesn’t mean he can’t be beat, it simply means that he won’t be beat often.