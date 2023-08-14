In the first moto there were tons of battles going on. You made a pass on Hammaker, you had Deegan beside you, two lappers in front of you, Hammaker on the inside before gravity cavity. I don’t know of you remember all that, but that was super clutch that you made a pass, got through two lappers and didn’t get passed by the guy behind you. Do you remember that moment and can you walk me through it?

I mean, you just walked me through it. [Laughs]

Do you remember picking lines or what was running through your mind when you came into that situation?

No I don’t, sorry mate. That’s a lot of roost a lot of lappers a lot of passes and stuff so it’s a lot to take in.

But is that what it’s like in these battles then? Where you’re just on instinct a lot of times?

Yeah, I mean, if you were to stop and think it’s already too late. So, so much of it’s on instinct, you know? It’s just natural reflexes and fight or flight.

Second moto, did you feel strong with Jo all over you? Are you happy with the way the fitness felt there?

Yeah, it was good. When I got into second, I think it was like fifteen minutes to go and I’ve seen Justin up there and I kind of made a little bit of a push and the sun started coming down, getting a bit weird in some spots, and the track got really—it kind of turned a page and got pretty sketchy. I was like, you know I know my position, I did what I needed to do, so I just kind of, happy there, kept a good pace, stay focused and uh, yeah.

This is just not over yet, right? And we see lately that you have had some little issues, struggling in the start, passing. We know there’s a lot of levels in this class but, two races to go, what things are you going to fix this week in order to wrap up the season or win the championship?

Yeah just get around the first turn. I’m confident with my ability and where I’m at right now, so, I just, yeah, get around the first turn. In today’s case, two top tens was good so obviously try to improve that. It’s tough with seventeen Yamahas on the line—doesn’t make it easy—so yeah, gotta bring my A-game every start.