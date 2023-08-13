Results Archive
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Live Now
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Aug 20
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Unadilla

August 13, 2023 6:10pm | by: , &

Following a historic day at the 2023 Unadilla National, Racer X grabs some Twisted Teas and some post-race interviews with the star riders of the weekend, including post-race clips with Jett Lawrence, Justin Barcia, Jay Wilson, Grant Harlan, Ty Masterpool, and plenty of others in the post-race media scrum. Also, Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra relive the day with some local fans.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra
Film/Edit: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is Real brewed Tea with a Kick! If you want to hang at the Twisted Tea factory Suzuki hauler like I do, visit TwistedTeaMX.com and enter to win a VIP experience this summer at the Pro Outdoor series from our friends at Twisted Tea. Keep it Twisted!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

