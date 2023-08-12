Results Archive
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Results
Live Now
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Combined Qualifying
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Unadilla

Race Day Feed Unadilla

August 12, 2023 8:00am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Welcome to the final stretch of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Today, the ninth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York. There has been a lot of historic moments in motocross history at this venue and we might witness some more history written today. The Unadilla National will start our final three-race sprint to finish the championship.

After almost perfect weather on press day (in the 70s with low humidity and some clouds breaking up the sun), today we do expect to see some rain at some point starting this morning.

Remember, the 450 Class will be racing first today. View the full TV broadcast/streaming schedule below.

  • Motocross

    Unadilla

     Live Now
    Unadilla MX
    New Berlin, NY United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 12 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 12 - 10:00 AM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 12 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 12 - 1:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 12 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 12 - 2:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 3:00 PM
      nbc
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 3:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 4:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Monday Re-Air
      August 14 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

In the premier class, there is a strong chance we see Jett Lawrence claim the 450cc AMA Motocross title today. Despite the championship being essentially over—barring something catastrophic happening today—there are still lots of storylines to follow. Riders that are banged up physically (and mentally) from the first eight rounds were able to recover during the two weekends off, and we are seeing a few riders return to racing after injuries in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Justin Barcia is making his Pro Motocross season debut after complications during his initial surgery to fix his broken collarbone. But Bam Bam is back in action today, on his GasGas MC 450F (no two-stroke this weekend, no) and is excited to get back on the gate, especially at his home race.

Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Provisional Entry List

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Revised: August 10 2023 - 3:38 PM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger New Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo New Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis New Avignon, France France Yamaha YZ450F
18 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence New Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

In the 250 Class, only three points separate leader Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan. The #96 machine was rolling to start the championship but those two straight motos without points (first-turn crash in moto two at the RedBud National and bike issue that led to a DNF in moto one at the Southwick National) made this championship tighter. Plus, throw in Deegan gaining speed and putting in some solid results, too. Hunter Lawrence told us Friday the break was good for him physically as he was dealing with the rib/shoulder injury from preseason that was holding him back slightly. He is ready to go this weekend. Deegan is coming off his first ever 1-1 day (and first 1-1 for anyone in the 250 Class this year) and he said yesterday he has nothing to lose. So Deegan is ready to go this weekend. Quick note: just last year, Deegan was fresh off the amateur scene from the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and was getting his pro-am points for his AMA Motocross license. This time last year Deegan was over the hill racing on the amateur track here at Unadilla MX! Not sure how many people expected this fast track from Loretta Lynn’s last year to where Deegan is this year, but no doubt he is going to send it today.

Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Provisional Entry List

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Revised: August 10 2023 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Kawasaki KX250F
32 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
33 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
34 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Entry List

Riders are taking to the track shortly as qualifying is about to begin.

First Qualifying Sessions

450 Class

Vincent Luhovey, who is returning to racing after dealing with Lyme disease last month, topped the 450 Class group B qualifying session. In the A group, Jett Lawrence and Jason Anderson were going back and forth for the top spot on the board. At the end of the session, it was Jettson with a 2:09.109 over Chase Sexton's 2:10.222 and Anderson's 2:10.410.

Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Vincent Luhovey Vincent Luhovey 17:10.5482:14.694 Greensburg, PA United States Honda CRF450R
2 Rob Windt Rob Windt 17:34.1772:16.063 Netherlands Netherlands Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jeremy Smith Jeremy Smith 15:37.8632:17.142 Marmora, NJ United States Kawasaki KX450
4 Ricci Randanella Ricci Randanella 15:37.1702:19.245 Marlton, NJ United States Kawasaki KX450
5 Ayden Shive Ayden Shive 15:27.1142:20.189 Dade City, FL Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 17:18.5522:09.109 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 17:23.8592:10.222 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 17:27.9982:10.410 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 17:05.2402:11.431 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5 Derek Drake Derek Drake 15:16.7052:12.126 San Luis Obispo, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

250 Class

In the first 250 Class group A qualifying session of the day, it was Austin Forkner who took the top spot at the end of the session with a 2:13.475. Hunter Lawrence (2:14.917) was second, and Haiden Deegan (2:15.703) was fifth.

Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner 16:28.4542:13.475 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 17:11.1892:14.917 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R
3 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 17:01.1872:15.328 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
4 Max Vohland Max Vohland 17:24.1002:15.557 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
5 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:50.9742:15.703 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Read Now
September 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now