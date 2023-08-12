It. Is. On.

At this point it’s a good thing Jett Lawrence hasn’t lost any motos yet because the “will-he-or-won’t-he” is the main source of excitement in the 450 Class right now. J. Lawrence has yet to appear flustered this summer, and he’s won every moto, seemingly with ease. That said, Chase Sexton is getting closer, and at Washougal, he dogged him deep into the second moto before stalling his bike and going down. Up until that point it was one of the most exciting motos of the summer, and regardless of what the results look like at the end of the day, we’re all winners if things get tight like that again at Unadilla. -Aaron Hansel

Championship Math

In other Jett Lawrence news, he’s probably going to wrap up the title this weekend at Unadilla. Only Dylan Ferrandis and Aaron Plessinger are still technically in this fight, but really, they ain’t in this fight. Jett Lawrence’s lead over Ferrandis is currently 95 points, so if he puts an additional five points on Ferrandis at Unadilla, which he most likely will, it’s over. He’ll also have to somehow figure out a way to avoid giving up 21 points to Plessinger, but something tells us that won’t be a problem. Look for the #18 to seal this thing up at Unadilla. -Hansel

Barcia’s Back

After missing the first eight rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a complicated collarbone injury, Justin Barcia will make his return to racing this weekend at Unadilla. It’s unlikely he’ll be a factor up front, as he hasn’t raced since the Nashville Supercross, and expecting him to immediately match the unreal pace being set by Jett Lawrence and Sexton is unrealistic. Then again, Barcia will never cheat you on effort, and if he gets a holeshot, who knows what he’ll do! -Hansel