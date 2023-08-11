We're back to the Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla, and Jason Weigandt walks ands talks through press day interviews and riding in upstate New York. We chat cheapness with Jason Anderson and expectations for Justin Barcia's return to action, plus sneak in plenty of riding footage of Anderson, Barcia, Adam Cianciarulo, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Haiden Deegan and more out on the track. Including Jimmy Decotis on a 125! The Weege Show is brought to you Honda's CRF250R and CRF450, makes winning look easy! Go visit your local Honda Powersports dealer and check out the bike that is leading both divisions right now, following a clean sweep in Monster Energy Supercross.