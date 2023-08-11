Results Archive
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 12
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Aug 20
Articles
Weege Show: Barcia is Back and Anderson's Rad Whip

August 11, 2023 9:30pm | by:

We're back to the Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla, and Jason Weigandt walks ands talks through press day interviews and riding in upstate New York. We chat cheapness with Jason Anderson and expectations for Justin Barcia's return to action, plus sneak in plenty of riding footage of Anderson, Barcia, Adam Cianciarulo, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Haiden Deegan and more out on the track. Including Jimmy Decotis on a 125! The Weege Show is brought to you Honda's CRF250R and CRF450, makes winning look easy! Go visit your local Honda Powersports dealer and check out the bike that is leading both divisions right now, following a clean sweep in Monster Energy Supercross.

Read Now
