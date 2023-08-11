Mad Results (DC)

Mud races are known for strange results. If you ever see a class champion with moto scores like 3-8-1 (which happened to College class winner Jesse Wessell from Massachusetts) or even 11-1-1 (65cc 7-9 champion Nico Verhoeven from Alabama) you can comfortably assume that weather played a factor. Sure, there were 1-1-1 postings by the likes of Daxton Bennick in the Open Pro Sport class, but certainly not across the board. If you're looking for the strangest results of the weather-challenged week at Loretta Lynn's, look no further than the 85cc Mini Senior 1 (12-14) division. In three motos, there were three moto winners: Wisconsin's Jayce Wolf, Indiana's Dakota Baker, and South Carolina's Caleb Wood. All were on KTM, but none ended up in the top five overall results. That's because each of these three very fast kids were unable to back up their moto wins, for whatever reason. This opened the door to one of the most unlikely top-fives we're ever seen at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. The title went to Colorado's Colby Lessar, a KTM rider who did not actually get on the podium in any of the three motos, but was fast and steady in all three motos, notching 5-4-6 moto scores to top the field. Runner-up honors went to South Carolina's Kevyn De Pinho, who went 7-7-2. Third overall was Oklahoma's Austin Camden (10-3-3). Camden was on a GasGas, as was fourth-place Jonathan Getz of Florida (2-9-5). And rounding out the top five was Missouri Husqvarna rider Kane Bollasina (9-10-4). Finally, down in sixth, was the first of the moto winners, Caleb Wood (17-6-1). Wolf won the first moto, which was dry, but then ended with 1-16-13 scores for seventh overall. As for Baker, he went 15-1-27 for 12th overall.

Adding to the chaos in this class was the fact that Husqvarna rider Vincent Wey, the son of Nick Wey and the champion in the 85cc Mini Sr. 2 class with 1-2-2 moto scores, finished fourth in the first moto and then got the holeshot in the second moto, but then slid out in the first turn and threw away would might have been a muddy cakewalk for this second-gen Michigan Mafia member. Instead, Wey got ran over by a couple of other kids but still managed to get up and carry on. Still, he had to settle for 4-12-16 moto scores and a relatively disappointing ninth overall.

Here's a look how the entire 85cc Mini Senior 1 class fared in the ever-changing conditions:

If you’ve perusing the pre-entry list for tomorrow’s Unadilla National Pro Motocross race, you may have noticed #990 Nicolas Israel at the very bottom of the 250 class lineup. You may recall that a long time ago #990 belonged to the young Michael Byrne when he first landed here back in 2000 from Australia. Israel is not from Australia nor is he from Lake Elsinore, California, as listed on his pre-entry. You may have also noticed Israel in last week’s Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship results from Loretta Lynn’s. He went 1-27-1 to finish eighth overall in the 450 B class. You will see Israel at Unadilla, but you won’t see 250 B Limited class champion Jeremy Fappani here, nor 450 B champion Jadon Cooper, nor Schoolboy champion Casey Cochran. If any of them want to race AMA Pro Motocross they first have to accumulate AMA Pro-Am points, which is what Casey Cochran is doing this weekend, and what Haiden Deegan did last year after Loretta Lynn’s, before he made it to the pro gate at Ironman Raceway a couple weeks later. It’s like that for all riders going from amateur to professional.

So how did this young rider Nico Israel get to go from B to Pro? The answer lay in the fact that he’s from Chile, not the U.S., and his family signed up for AMA Pro Motocross through the FIM and their home FMNR in Chile. And as a member nation, the AMA has to recognize an FMNR request for license and entry. That’s how most foreign riders end up on the starting gate here, and how U.S. guys are able to go race abroad. The problem, however, is the fact that this is the first time anyone can remember when a B rider went this route, circumventing the advancement policy. Usually it’s a professional from back home like Jay Wilson of Australia, or Estonia’s Harri Kullas, or Estonia’s Tanel Leok, all of whom are also racing this weekend with permission from their respective domestic sanctioning bodies. Israel signed up for Unadilla back on July 21, before Loretta Lynn’s, but no one noticed that he was racing the B classes there, and that includes me—I did not realize that he was from Chile, not SoCal, and that he was racing B, not A, and that he was signed up for Unadilla too. It’s no fault of Nico and his family that they found this loophole, but in talking with the AMA and AMA Pro Racing, MX Sports Pro Racing is going to work together with them to close this loophole moving forward.

We’re glad to have as many international entries as we can accommodate, and we’ve had record numbers this year (with more to come). But any B rider coming out of Loretta Lynn’s should be held to the same scrutiny and rules as American kids like Deegan, Cochran, Fappani, and the rest when it comes to this rite of passage. (Coincidentally, Israel is also apparently signed up for Team Chile at the upcoming Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in France.)