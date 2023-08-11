Racer Productions and AMA Pro Racing Mourn the Passing of the Molander Family
The following is a statement from AMA Pro Racing.
All of us at Racer Productions, MX Sports and AMA Pro Racing are stunned and saddened by the news of the passing of four of our ATVMX Racing Family members. AMA Pro racer, Dane Molander, his sister, Miranda and their parents Don and Kim, were tragically killed Wednesday evening when their RV was involved in a crash along I-81 in Pennsylvania, as they travelled to compete in this weekend’s ATVMX Season Finale at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
The Molander family has been deep-rooted in ATV racing for some time as Dane began racing in the Super Mini and 250 Mod classes. He soon made his way up to the Youth All Star and then into the 450 B class, earning the National Championship in 2020. He would then move into the College and 450 A classes for the 2021 season. Dane would continue his winning ways in 2021 by earning the 450 A National Championship, earning six overall wins. Dane moved into the Pro-Am class, where he went on to win the National Championship just last season. This year Dane was competing in the AMA Pro class, the top-tier of the ATVMX Racing Series, where he currently sits 16th in the points standings.
"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of the Molander family," said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. "Their unwavering passion for the sport touched everyone who knew them, and their legacy will forever resonate within our sport. As the entire racing community grieves this immense loss, our hearts go out to their extended family, friends, and the entire ATVMX community."
Dane and his entire family were well-known on and off of the track, with their whole family being extremely involved in the sport. His sister, Miranda, served as the 30 second card girl, and also presented the trophies to the top three overall AMA Pro finishers on the podium.
Above: Dan and Dane pictured left and Miranda and Kim pictured right at the races.
“The entire ATV Motocross Community is devastated with the tragedy that occurred on Wednesday night. The Molander family embodied all that is good about ATV Motocross, they were invested as a family as all members had a part in their racing program,” said Harv Whipple, ATV Motocross Series Administrator. “Don was a great Father and even better human. He was over the top proud of his son being a Professional ATV Motocross Racer. Dane was a great athlete and even better son to his parents and brother to his sister. The next big thing... Kim was just as beautiful as her daughter both inside and out. Miranda was my sidekick at the start gate. Card Girl, Trophy Girl, The Best Girl. She couldn't be found anywhere without a smile on her face.”
Both Don and Kim were very generous and willing to help anyone in need at the race track. The family loved being at the races for the weekend, where they would spend time alongside their family and friends.
The ATVMX Racing Community will hold a memorial service at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch on Saturday evening after racing is complete inside the arena. More information will become available as it is confirmed. Funeral Services and information will be available at a later date.
Our prayers go out to the Molander Family.
Godspeed; Don, Kim, Miranda and Dane.
Main image: Dane Molander, AMA Pro Racer, was well-known on and off the track.