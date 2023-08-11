Racer Productions and AMA Pro Racing Mourn the Passing of the Molander Family

Above: Dan and Dane pictured left and Miranda and Kim pictured right at the races.



“The entire ATV Motocross Community is devastated with the tragedy that occurred on Wednesday night. The Molander family embodied all that is good about ATV Motocross, they were invested as a family as all members had a part in their racing program,” said Harv Whipple, ATV Motocross Series Administrator. “Don was a great Father and even better human. He was over the top proud of his son being a Professional ATV Motocross Racer. Dane was a great athlete and even better son to his parents and brother to his sister. The next big thing... Kim was just as beautiful as her daughter both inside and out. Miranda was my sidekick at the start gate. Card Girl, Trophy Girl, The Best Girl. She couldn't be found anywhere without a smile on her face.”

Both Don and Kim were very generous and willing to help anyone in need at the race track. The family loved being at the races for the weekend, where they would spend time alongside their family and friends.

The ATVMX Racing Community will hold a memorial service at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch on Saturday evening after racing is complete inside the arena. More information will become available as it is confirmed. Funeral Services and information will be available at a later date.

Our prayers go out to the Molander Family.

Godspeed; Don, Kim, Miranda and Dane.

Main image: Dane Molander, AMA Pro Racer, was well-known on and off the track.