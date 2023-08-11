The ninth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York. This race will be the 26th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the Unadilla National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC will also carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.

Jett Lawrence has the opportunity to clinch the 450 Class championship on Saturday, so the switch to the 450cc machines racing first allows for the #1 plate ceremony to be broadcasted live on NBC without coverage ending. This way, if Jett does claim the title, the #1 plate ceremony will take place after the second 450 Class moto, prior to the start of the second 250 Class moto.

Read: Race Order Adjustment For Unadilla National: 450 Class Races First

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Unadilla National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 14th round MXGP of Sweden on Saturday (August 12) for qualifying and Sunday (August 13) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship