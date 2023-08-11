We are back! Round 9 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is ready to rip this weekend at Unadilla in New Berlin, New York and we were on hand for press day today to preview this weekend's racing. Mitch Kendra plays host as we catch up with Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, Jimmy Decotis, Adam Cianciarulo, Hunter Lawrence, Stilez Robertson, Haiden Deegan, and Jett Lawrence as well as see some raw riding from a few guys on track this afternoon.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

