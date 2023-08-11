Results Archive
Canvas MX Provides Unique Opportunity for Ty Masterpool to Help Fund His 2023 Season

August 11, 2023
Canvas MX Provides Unique Opportunity for Ty Masterpool to Help Fund His 2023 Season

Canvas MX is the first gear brand of its kind, providing its consumers with complete control over what gear designs they wear, what logos to include/exclude, and most importantly a platform to provide sponsors with unmatched marketing opportunities. This is why Ty Masterpool chose to wear Canvas MX for the 2023 Motocross Season to prominently market his title sponsors, SportsClips, Beachview Treatment, and HBI Racing, and Canvas MX on his gear exactly how he wanted.

Masterpool
Masterpool Canvas MX

Masterpool began the 2023 Motocross season in the 250 class but quickly realized there would be more opportunity in the 450 class and made the switch at the second round at Hangtown, where he went 7-7 for a 6th overall. Masterpool showed that he's a force to be reckoned with at Thunder Valley when he battled against factory riders like Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, and Aaron Plessinger. Being a top 10 guy in the 450 class is hard enough on a fully factory ride, but to compete at the top level, knocking on the door of being top five in points as a privateer brings other challenges and out of pocket expenses.

  • Masterpool, Ferrandis, Cianciarulo
    Masterpool, Ferrandis, Cianciarulo Canvas MX
  • Masterpool, Webb
    Masterpool, Webb Canvas MX

As an ex-privateer, Canvas MX Founder Michael Leib, understood these hurdles and knew he wanted to help Masterpool's privateer efforts, so he created a sponsorship campaign to help fund Masterpool's privateer racing, this being Racer Replica jerseys. After each round of the Motocross series, Masterpool's replica jerseys go up for sale on the Canvas MX website for purchase and every jersey purchased is personally signed by Masterpool. Masterpool receives all proceeds of each jersey sale to help fund his way to each round. This is something that has never been done in the industry and cannot be done by any other gear company besides Canvas MX..

Masterpool
Masterpool Canvas MX

If you are looking to support Ty Masterpool and receive an authentic hand signed replica jersey in return, head over to https://canvasmx.com/collections/ty-masterpool and support the best privateer rider on the track.

MASTERPOOL REPLICA JERSEY

