Unadilla MX is one of the most storied racetracks worldwide. Holding its first race all the way back in 1969, the names and legacies that once traversed this area of the world will never be forgotten. It’s also a track that has seen serious transformation. The once deep loam of the 1970s gave way to a much harder base and rockier experience through the 1990s and 2000s. I personally spent each and every year absorbing those rocks and sliding around the upstate New York countryside. I can remember at least one time in each of those visits thinking “I thought this place was loamy?”
As that change occurred, so did the reverence amongst riders. A track that was once beloved turned to one of disdain. Ricky Carmichael put a voice to the frustration, but it was also an opinion shared amongst the majority of the field. The track needed restoration. It needed more topsoil. It needed some sort of rock filtration. And that’s exactly what it received.
The first year I noticed the substantial improvement was 2012 (it could have been earlier but that’s when I first realized the significant turn). The Sullivan family brought in more dirt, adding traction and substance. They filtered rocks, improving the safety of the riders. And maybe most importantly, they began a change in event sentiment. A venue that is so beloved by loyal fans became more in line with how riders viewed it, too. There was no longer a collective groan as riders accepted the bruising ahead. Instead of skating across hillsides, riders encountered ruts and multiple lines. While no track is perfect, the turnaround was significant and appreciated. Unadilla was never my favorite, but I believe in giving credit where credit is due. This is an example of that.
As for how riders will tackle ‘Dilla this weekend, it’s still a tricky task. There is still a hard base, even with the improved soil. Trying to unleash unbridled aggression does not and will not work. Unadilla rewards carried momentum. Standing through ruts with small inputs into both braking and acceleration; that’s the way to woo ‘Dilla.
On a settings side, I usually softened my suspension quite a bit. Some riders would argue that approach, but I was willing to give on the stability side (softer setting will be a bit mushier) to gain traction. I was always searching for traction on harder based tracks. Set up is always a compromise and understanding your own needs is incredibly important at this level. If I didn’t have traction, I was lost. If my bike was a bit softer than most, meaning I would have to be a bit careful in big transitions or check up into G-outs, so be it. That give was worth the traction take. That’s a varying proposition for every rider. James Stewart would never agree on that topic, prioritizing a stiffer setting (allowing him to go much faster with less risk). That choice and nuance will be different for everyone this Saturday.
Unadilla Saturday, August 12
- QualifyingLiveAugust 12 - 10:00 AM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 12 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 12 - 2:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 12 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 12 - 4:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirAugust 14 - 2:00 AM
Who’s Hot
Jettson Lawrence is 16-0 in his rookie 450 season. His ability to adapt to whatever challenge arises is arguably his most impressive attribute in a sea of impressive attributes.
Chase Sexton hasn’t won a moto (or overall) this summer but he’s getting closer. His speed and ability is being overshadowed by the #18 but trust me when I tell you that’s remarkable.
Jason Anderson found the podium last time out, reminding us of his incredible 2022 calendar year.
Justin Barcia makes his return to Pro Motocross at his home race of Unadilla (insert curse word here if so inclined).
Haiden Deegan’s 1-1 at Washougal was the talk of the weekend. I am still in awe of that 2:15 he dropped towards the end of the race.
Levi Kitchen used some home cooking at Washougal to get back on track. Something about Unadilla’s surface makes me think he will be good again on Saturday.
Who’s Not
Ken Roczen was rumored to be rejoining the series at Unadilla but I’m hearing he will forego the rest of the outdoor series.
Tom Vialle’s Washougal DNF-DNF was a tough way to enter the break. Maybe Unadilla’s Euro styled layout will rekindle his winning ways.
Bold Predictions
Steve Matthes, while visiting Sturgis in lieu of Unadilla, signs on to be the star of Sons of Anarchy 2.
Many moto families, still buried underneath the Loretta Lynn’s mud, decide to permanently relocate to the Dude Ranch.
Haiden Deegan officially changes his middle name to “Uncle Sam.” Haiden Uncle Sam Deegan holeshots moto one.
Justin Barcia returns to racing and his accent shows all time strength for the Unadilla faithful.
My Picks
250
Hunter Lawrence
Justin Cooper
Haiden Deegan
450
Jettson Lawrence
Chase Sexton
Dylan Ferrandis