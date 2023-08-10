Red Bull KTM Confirms Aaron Plessinger to 2024 Roster

A few months ago, Aaron Plessinger said in a DMXS Radio interview he would be returning to the Red Bull KTM team for another year in 2024. Today, the team has confirmed the Ohio native will return to the team via a press release.

Plessinger joined the team in October 2021 and enters his sixth season in the premier class. The 2024 season will be his third consecutive year with KTM. If you missed that interview Plessinger did with the DMXS crew, make sure to give it a listen as they covered a variety of topics both on and off the track.

While there are rumors of who will complete the Red Bull KTM roster with Plessinger, nothing has yet to be confirmed, although we do know it will not be Cooper Webb. In early July, KTM announced the team and Webb had parted ways, effective immediately.

The following press release is from KTM:

Aaron Plessinger and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Continuing Together In 2024

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Aaron Plessinger will extend their partnership through the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, aiming to further establish themselves in title contention together.

The 27-year-old fan favorite will be back in orange for his third-straight year onboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, continuing in the AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, as well as the three-race SMX Finals series.

"I just want to give a shoutout to all the fans who have supported me throughout the year and an even bigger shoutout to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for believing in me and we're onto another year!"

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

"We're happy to say that Aaron has extended his contract with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, so we've got the cowboy for another year and we're looking forward to the next season together."

Plessinger finished seventh in the final 450SX standings this year despite missing multiple rounds, claiming podium results in Tampa and Salt Lake City. He's been a picture of consistency outdoors, currently third in the 450MX points and sits P2 in the combined SMX rankings.