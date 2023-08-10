Podcast: Jimmy Decotis Talks Racing Pro Motocross Again, 125 & 250F in Canada

On his latest episode of the FXR Racing/Race Tech Privateer Island Podcast, host Steve Matthes called up Jimmy Decotis. Decotis was a factory rider for a few years and was forced to step away from professional racing in 2020 due to his ongoing issues with Lyme disease. Lately, “The Rippa” said he has gotten his Lyme disease under control, and he even raced the Southwick National, his first AMA Motocross event since August 18, 2018.

The New England native qualified first overall in the 250 Class then finished 12-17 for 15th overall. Decotis then went up to Canada to race a few rounds of the Triple Crown Series, fist competing on a 125 two-stroke (and coming from dead last one moto!) then a 250F as well. And Decotis has a job during the week, so he is doing this racing this summer on limited training compared to the rest of the field. But he's had help from the Trail Jesters KTM, an off-road KTM support team in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing.

Here is what Matthes sent over about the episode: