John Short—Wrist | Out

Short badly broke his wrist in Denver. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

Malcolm Stewart is still working toward getting back on the bike after injuring his knee during supercross. He’s out for the season.

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac tore his Achilles tendon in Denver and is out for the summer. He’ll be back for supercross in 2024, which he told our own Steve Matthes in an interview.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin is out for the season after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ACL.

250 Class

Guillem Farres—Arm | Out

Farres underwent surgery after breaking his arm at Thunder Valley. He isn’t scheduled to return to racing this year.

Chance Hymas—Knee | Out

Hymas is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out

Martin is out for the season due to a broken and dislocated his right wrist, sustained at Hangtown.

Cameron McAdoo—Shoulder | Out

It’s unlikely we’ll see McAdoo race any of the three remaining rounds. He’s currently out with a dislocated shoulder. He started riding again earlier this week.

Michael Mosiman—Shoulder | Out

Mosiman is out for the season after hurting his shoulder at Hangtown.

Jett Reynolds – Illness | Out

Reynolds missed Southwick, Spring Creek, and Washougal due to food poisoning. The team told us he’ll miss Unadilla due to illness as well. Stand-by rider Carson Mumford will race the Unadilla National.

Stilez Robertson—Leg | In

Robertson has been working toward returning to racing this weekend at Unadilla and confirmed on Thursday morning the #40 would lineup Saturday in New York.

Nick Romano—Knee | Out

Romano is out for the summer due to a torn ACL.

Jordon Smith—Wrist, Thumb | Out

Smith, who sprained his wrist and sustained a ligament injury in his thumb before RedBud, is expected back for the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs.

Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher broke his collarbone and dislocated his hip in Atlanta. He’s out for the summer.