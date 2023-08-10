The AMA Pro Motocross Championship resumes this weekend at Unadilla MX in New York. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.
450 Class
Justin Barcia—Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | In
Barcia will make his first appearance of the summer when he returns to AMA Pro Motocross at Unadilla after crashing in Nashville and breaking his collarbone. He had hoped to be back by now but ran into complications with his collarbone recovery.
Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out
Craig is dealing with a complicated recovery following a broken elbow and dislocated hip at Glendale. He’s out for the season.
Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Hartranft is out for the year after sustaining major injuries before supercross.
Vincent Luhovey—Lyme disease | In
Luhovey was dealing with Lyme disease for the last few weeks, but announced on Instagram on Wednesday he is excited to lineup this weekend.
Henry Miller—Collarbone | Out
Miller is out after breaking his collarbone right off the start at Spring Creek.
Jerry Robin—Arm | Out
Robin has been dealing with an elbow/arm injury that will keep him sidelined for at least the Unadilla and Budds Creek Nationals. Check out his last two Instagram posts for more information.
John Short—Wrist | Out
Short badly broke his wrist in Denver. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.
Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out
Malcolm Stewart is still working toward getting back on the bike after injuring his knee during supercross. He’s out for the season.
Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out
Tomac tore his Achilles tendon in Denver and is out for the summer. He’ll be back for supercross in 2024, which he told our own Steve Matthes in an interview.
Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out
Weltin is out for the season after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ACL.
250 Class
Guillem Farres—Arm | Out
Farres underwent surgery after breaking his arm at Thunder Valley. He isn’t scheduled to return to racing this year.
Chance Hymas—Knee | Out
Hymas is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out
Martin is out for the season due to a broken and dislocated his right wrist, sustained at Hangtown.
Cameron McAdoo—Shoulder | Out
It’s unlikely we’ll see McAdoo race any of the three remaining rounds. He’s currently out with a dislocated shoulder. He started riding again earlier this week.
Michael Mosiman—Shoulder | Out
Mosiman is out for the season after hurting his shoulder at Hangtown.
Jett Reynolds – Illness | Out
Reynolds missed Southwick, Spring Creek, and Washougal due to food poisoning. The team told us he’ll miss Unadilla due to illness as well. Stand-by rider Carson Mumford will race the Unadilla National.
Stilez Robertson—Leg | In
Robertson has been working toward returning to racing this weekend at Unadilla and confirmed on Thursday morning the #40 would lineup Saturday in New York.
Nick Romano—Knee | Out
Romano is out for the summer due to a torn ACL.
Jordon Smith—Wrist, Thumb | Out
Smith, who sprained his wrist and sustained a ligament injury in his thumb before RedBud, is expected back for the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs.
Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out
Thrasher broke his collarbone and dislocated his hip in Atlanta. He’s out for the summer.