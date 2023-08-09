Barcia Returning to Racing This Weekend, Braswell’s Fill-In Ride Ends

The following press release is from GasGas:

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing's Justin Barcia Back On Track For Unadilla

Set For First AMA Pro Motocross Championship Appearance of The 2023 Season

This weekend's ninth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla will see Justin Barcia make a welcome return to action with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing, marking his first outdoor appearance of the 2023 season.

Justin Barcia will be back behind the 450MX Class gates at Unadilla

Final three rounds of Pro Motocross will lead into SMX Championship

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS thanks 250MX fill-in Caden Braswell

Barcia, who was recently on location at the GASGAS Spice It Up Festival in Italy to help introduce the 2024 range, will be back on track riding his MC 450F Factory Edition across the final three rounds of the outdoor season and is excited to build momentum over the course of the next three weeks.

Justin was initially injured toward the end of April in Nashville's AMA Supercross Championship round, with complications delaying his return. Despite sitting out the final stages of the 450SX season and missing the majority of Pro Motocross, the 31-year-old currently sits 10th in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) standings.

"It's been a process, for sure, a lot to think about. We're past the injury now after two surgeries, lots of training and a lot of recovery, so I'm definitely excited to come back at my home race in New York for the fans and myself, just to get out there. There are no expectations set because I've been off for a lot of months, so I just want to go out there and have fun and build. Obviously, as a racer, you always want to be competitive, but I just need to get back to the races and enjoy being around the team, as well as my family and friends there. Unadilla's going to be a cool race!"

With Barcia lining up alongside 250MX team regular Pierce Brown this Saturday at Unadilla, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing would like to thank fill-in rider Caden Braswell for his efforts throughout the opening eight rounds of the series.

Max Lee, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager: