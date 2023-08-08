World’s Best Amateur Athletes to Compete at SuperMotocross World Championship Finals

The following press release is from SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX):

World’s Best Amateur Athletes to Compete at First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Finals

zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway to Offer Fans Camping Options

ELLENTON, Fla. – On the heels of the most prestigious amateur national motocross event in the world coming to a close this past weekend (Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship), the SuperMotocross League announced today that three different classes of amateurs will be featured in the upcoming SuperMotocross World Championship Finals.

The 65 World All-Stars Class (ages 7-11) will compete at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. on Saturday, September 9. The Supermini World All-Stars (ages 12-16) will compete at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. on Saturday, September 16 and the 250 World All-Stars (ages 14+) will compete at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday, September 23.

Each class will front a full 22 athlete starting gate and competitors will be hand selected from around the world by each Original Equipment Manufacturer (GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Cobra), competing in the SMX World Championship.

Just like their pro counterparts, amateur competitors in all three classes will have two free practice sessions on Friday to learn the SMX track. Then, Saturday’s schedule will include two 10-minute qualifying sessions for gate picks, followed by an 8-minute, plus one lap Main Event that will take place during the afternoon (Charlotte) or evening program (Chicago, Los Angeles).