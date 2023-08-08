Next Up: These days the B classes are where the action is, because you don’t know when the A riders are going to turn pro full-time. For example, last year Nick Romano and Matt LeBlanc could have raced Loretta’s in Pro Sport and maybe one or both of them would have crushed it. Instead, they started racing Pro Motocross at round one and never made it back to Loretta's. That’s the same story for Haiden Deegan this year. Romano, LeBlanc, and Deegan never raced past the B class at Loretta’s.

B and Schoolboy 2 is where the stars really establish themselves these days. Here’s an example of some riders who went next level when they got to those classes: Dean Wilson, Aaron Plessinger, Chance Hymas, Levi Kitchen. Further, there are plenty of kids who were winning on minis that failed to convert that to big bikes. The riders that did keep it going, though, are ones you’ve heard of: Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Austin Forkner, Garrett Marchbanks, Jalek Swoll, Stilez Robertson, LeBlanc, Romano, Deegan.

Basically, if you can win in B, you’re a bad dude, especially in the 250 B and Schoolboy 2 classes, because they’re for modified 250Fs, which most closely mimics the pro scene. This year’s outstanding talent was Casey Cochran, who dominated the first motos of both of those classes. Then he crashed and dislocated his shoulder in the second 250 B moto, ending his title hopes there. In Schoolboy 2, he never gave up. After the shoulder injury, he managed a fifth in moto two after a bad start, then won moto three to still net the Schoolboy 2 title with 1-5-1 scores.

When Cochran went out in 250 B, Kawasaki’s Krystian Janik rallied to 6-1-1 scores to take that prestigious title. Another Kawasaki prospect, Drew Adams, didn’t have the week he was hoping for, failing to take a moto win, but Adams is just 15, two years younger than Cochran, for example. He will get more chances.

Unlike Pro Sport, the B classes are split up quite a bit, also offering 250 B Limited (stock bikes) and 450 B Limited (stock). Jeremy Fappani and Leum Oehlhof squared off in those divisions and split titles. Fappani had the best total scores in their six motos, going 1-8-1 in 450 B Limited and 2-1-3 in 250 B Limited, with Fappani winning that title. Oehlhof’s 2-1-3 claimed the 450 B Limited title. For that, Fappani won the AMA Amateur Rider of the Year Award (which goes to a B-level racer).