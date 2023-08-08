Results Archive
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Aug 20
Exhaust Podcast: What Happened at Loretta's

August 8, 2023 5:30pm
by:

Confused by the mishmash of classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch? Don't worry, that's common. Amateur racing features so many classes it's hard to know who really performed well. Jason Weigandt breaks down the reason the classes exist at Loretta's, and who actually did well in each division. Who should you get to know soon, and who is coming up after that? Weigandt, who was there announcing all the motos, helps explain an entire week in about 30 minutes. Also, you can find out the methods to the track crew's madness when the rain came. Whatever they did, it worked, because somehow they crammed all the motos in on Saturday, even when all hope looked lost.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by YoshimuraLeattSteel City Men's Clinic, and the WD-40 brandAlso, be sure to visit RacerXBrand.com and check out our all-new spring line of apparel.

The September 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now