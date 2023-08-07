THOR Launches MX24 Gear Line

Race Spec Sizing

When competing at the professional level, fine-tuning can mean a game of millimeters. For THOR’s elite racers, the ideal baseline starts with our Prime collection. For 2024, we are proud to present our new Race Spec waistline sizing, featuring both odd and even sizes for a precise fit. Prime Race Spec sizing, is now available for all riders around the moto globe.

Women’s Prime

Our premier racewear offering just keeps getting better. Introducing the new Women’s Prime collection. Precision-built and packed with all the lightweight, breathable, and flexible features that comprise the foundation of our Prime chassis, now available in the tailored feel of women’s-specific fit.

Sector 2.0

All new from the ground up, the Sector 2 helmet offers a fresh contemporary aesthetic, housing a robust package of features at an excellent price. Modern style meets affordable functionality, and the Sector 2 has arrived.

Range Jacket

Be prepared for exploration with the Range Jacket. This versatile, omni-terrain, all- weather jacket will not let you down throughout elevation and climate changes, from mountain highs to desert lows. Featuring a waterproof and breathable laminate layer to shield you from the wet weather, a removable quilted thermal liner, and D30® back, shoulder, and elbow pads, the Range Jacket is truly built for whatever mother nature can throw at it.

For more information, visit www.thormx.com.