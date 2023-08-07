The following press release is from MX Sports:

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — A week of fun, excitement, and intrigue came to a fitting conclusion on Saturday at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, as all 36 classes of competition hit the track for the championship-deciding third and final motos. Another day filled with rain added a layer of complexity to the action on the track, but the same grit and determination that has defined this event for more than 40 years was as prevalent as ever with championships on the line.

Moto 3: Open Pro Sport

The first two motos of Open Pro Sport proved to be showcases of dominance for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Daxton Bennick, who entered Saturday with a pair of moto wins and largely unchallenged performances. The odds-on favorite to become the newest Open Pro Sport Champion and latest recipient of the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award simply needed to keep doing what he’d been doing.

The race didn’t start as cleanly as Bennick would have hoped as Phoenix Racing Honda’s Heath Harrison emerged with the STACYC Holeshot and early lead in the moto. He was followed by Kawasaki rider Jacob Hayes to put a pair of former pros at the head of the pack. Rock River Yamaha’s Avery Long slotted into third while Bennick had some work to do from fifth.

Bennick battled his way into third by the second lap and quickly latched onto the rear fender of Hayes for second. Despite being the faster rider, Bennick needed a couple laps to make a move and was faced with a five-second deficit to the leader once he completed the pass. On the ensuing lap, Bennick laid down the fastest lap of the moto to move within striking distance of the lead. He applied heavy pressure on Harrison, who kept him at bay for a little while before Bennick made the winning pass with just a couple laps remaining.

Bennick completed the sweep of Open Pro Sport by just over two seconds on Harrison, while Hayes was unchallenged en route to third.

Open Pro Sport Moto 3 Results

Open Pro Sport Overall Podium (Moto Scores // Event Total)

By virtue of his incredible performance in Open Pro Sport, Bennick became the latest rider to earn the coveted distinction of receiving the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, which recognizes the top performing amateur racer on the cusp of graduating into the professional ranks.

Open Pro Sport Overall Results