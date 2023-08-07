Results Archive
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Aug 20
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Scott Mumford

August 7, 2023 4:10pm
by:

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I called up Scott Mumford, father of Carson Mumford, about being an amateur parent, the choices one has to make, the USA amateur scene, things he would do different, how to balance a normal life for your kid, and more.

Listen to the Mumford podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

