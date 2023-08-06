Call Guinness because we might have crammed more racing into one day at Loretta's than any race ever. In a makeup for massive rain delays on Thursday and Friday, opening ceremonies began at 6 a.m. on Saturday and riding continued all the way through the final moments of daylight at 8 p.m. Which meant the 50 parents, who argued that they needed to get in a third moto, actually got what they wanted! Jason Weigandt wraps it up, all brought to you by RaceTech.com.