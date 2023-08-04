Phil Nicoletti has had a two-week break from the AMA Pro Motocross Championship action, so we decided to give him last week off from his column here on Racer X Online. But do not worry as Filthy is back this week to tackle some of your burning questions.

Send more questions via phil@racerxonline.com and he’ll be back next week to answer.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil,

I have been thinking about the video of you at Southwick with the wobbly legs and I have to ask you a question:

Did you know you were that deep into the weeds physically at the moment you crashed or had your competitive drive buried any sensibility? Have you pushed yourself that far over the edge other times in your career, if so, how many times? I have competed in marathons for over 30 years and I have been to “that place” and I know it’s not a particularly healthy place. With that video, you might have proved you are the gnarliest dude out there Phil, if not the gnarliest, certainly the most stubborn! Just another reason for the Philthy Nation to never stop supporting you! Good luck with the rest of the season.

Jimmy G

Jimmy,

That’s the first it’s ever happened to me. Southwick wasn’t the hottest national that I’ve done by any means, but it was a hot freaking national and a test of all the strength and endurance I had to give after being hurt. I was definitely tired and managing my moto. But I had a half a lap to go, and I just hit neutral and tipped over. When you fall that late in moto, it just F$$$$$$ hit me! There was zero reserve. It’s just a bummer and makes me look like a puss. My 25-year-old self would have been disgusted. I also know deep down my 25-year-old self would struggled as well with the amount of prep that I had put in up to that point. I was only working my way back after a long time off, and my body wasn’t ready to go in the hole that far, but that’s the whole point of racing your way back. Just BLOWS I blew a top 10. Literally gave it all out there to get nothing in return. There is a saying, “It is about the journey and not the destination.” Which is hard to understand sometimes, but it’s the truth. I was going to finish that moto at Southwick, I didn’t give a shit if they had to bury me out there. I was going to finish. But it hurt. It hurt me for a whole week and still hurt at Millville.