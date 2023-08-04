Results Archive
Tickets to 2023 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Now on Sale

August 4, 2023 12:45pm | by:
The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

Tickets To 2023 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Now On Sale

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Tickets for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which takes place Sept. 15 at the Violet Township Event Center in Pickerington, Ohio, during AMA Hall of Fame Days, are now available to the public.

Tickets to the induction ceremony, which include entry to the cocktail reception at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame following the event, can be purchased at https://americanmotorcyclist.com/hof-induction-ceremony.

General admission tickets are $110 while AMA Life Member tickets are priced at $90. Youth tickets (5-12 years old) are also available for $50. Tickets to the annual AMA Hall of Fame Supporter Brunch, which takes place on Sept. 16, are also available for purchase at https://americanmotorcyclist.com/hof-induction-ceremony and cost $30.

The American Motorcyclist Association will welcome a star-studded class to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, with Rita Coombs, Ryan Dungey, Barry Hawk, Grant Langston and Travis Pastrana all to be inducted at the induction ceremony in September.

For the first time in the history of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, the induction celebration will span across four days with AMA Hall of Fame Days running from Sept. 14-17 at the AMA Campus in Pickerington, Ohio. AMA Hall of Fame Days will include an adventure ride, bike night, AMA member meeting and more.

“There will be something for everyone at AMA Hall of Fame Days this September,” AMA Marketing and Communications Director Joy Burgess said, “and we can’t wait to welcome AMA members to our campus to celebrate this incredible class of Hall of Famers during the four-day event.”

For more information regarding AMA Hall of Fame Days, visit https://americanmotorcyclist.com/hof-induction-ceremony.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula at (949) 466-7833 or mkula@ama-cycle.org, or Sales Associate Alex Boehm at (310) 662-1724 or aboehm@ama-cycle.org.

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.

