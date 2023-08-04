Coming back next year, we saw the press release. I’m guessing the same kind of deal, supercross only and you can decide motocross or SMX option? Same deal?

Yup. That’s how it is right now. Supercross only right now and just see how things go. That’s what I anticipate is supercross only, but we kind of are leaving that option there for moto [Pro Motocross] and SMX.

Any limitations do you think when you get back riding? Did they tell you anything about things that you may not be as good at? Your foot is in a boot, on a peg, so I don’t imagine there would be. What do you anticipate for your riding style or riding a dirt bike again? Any limitations?

The hardest thing to get back is your heel lift. So that’s basically you’re just standing on your toes. I can do that right now with two feet no problem. The hardest thing to do is a single-leg heel lift. That’s lifting your heel off the ground and then controlling that drop also. So, I don’t feel like I’m going to have an issue with range of motion. My range of motion is actually really good so far. But I guess the last thing that I’m trying to get back is when you’re standing on your toes, just that general strength and then controlling a heel drop, which would be supercross in the rhythm section. So, I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me, but at this point in time I feel like I’m totally going to get there and be fine. Thinking of modifications, we have so many options with boots now. I feel like I’m going to be fine. If I’m in any supportive shoe right now, it just gives me a lot of confidence. So with that being in a moto boot, I feel like I won’t have any troubles.

We know you’re coming back. I want to talk about the injury a little bit and the night and all of that stuff, but when did you decide to come back? Were you on the verge of retiring, or was it pretty much like, “I think I’ll come back. We’ll see how it goes?” How close did you come to hanging it up?

I was very close to hanging it up. Very close. At first I was totally pissed, and then I was just angry at the world, angry at everything. That was my first thought. Then it was disbelief. Then I was kind of over it. I accomplished a lot of things, and do I really need to do any more? That’s what was going through my head. Then it turned into, I don't want to end my career like this. I feel like I still can do this, and I have the confidence and I have enough time to get back to being healthy to try to make another run at what I had going, which was leading a series. So, what it really came down to was I just did not want to finish my career rolling off the track with my foot hanging off the side of my bike. So that thought in my head is what drove me to signing another year. I’m motivated to race another year and try to go out on my own terms. Sometimes you can’t control that, but that’s the reason for coming back.

In the aftermath of the injury, we talked about that. We’re like, what a shame if he doesn’t come back. He was going to win the supercross title and then he’s not, and then we never see him again. So, I think you’re a driven guy. You’re an all-timer in the sport. You have nothing to prove, but I guess who wants to go out like that, in front of their hometown crowd and all that.

It was a miserable experience. It was the ultimate nightmare. I was leading the race. I had 18 points or something in the championship. Two races to go, while I’m leading the second-to-last race. It was like the worst thing ever, and then to not even crash. It wasn’t like I had a crazy cartwheel into the stands and just threw it away. I just was literally jumping through the rhythm section and that was it. Just blew out.

Did you know immediately it had happened? Did you know what you did?

Yeah. When I landed, I felt like my leg was broke, is what it really felt like. I had this burning, tingling sensation, and I thought that was my tib/fib broken. I thought there was maybe blood in my boot, but then I get back to the truck and they pulled my boot off and my leg’s not crooked by any means or anything. There’s no blood. I’m like, what the heck? One of the doctors in there, they were like, “We know what this is.” They twist the back of your calf, and your heel will move if your Achilles is intact, but he pushed the back of my calf and my foot didn’t move and that’s the positive test. They call it the Thompson test.

I was thinking your foot would just drop down and you wouldn’t be able to control it.

It’s that, too. You can’t lift it. It’s kind of dead. But they can really tell if it’s ruptured if they do this test where they’re pushing the back of your calf, and if that ligament is attached then your foot moves with it. But if it’s just flopping dead, then they know it’s torn.