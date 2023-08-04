The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is in full swing. Following Monday's practice, the first motos began bright and early Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. CDT in Tennessee and we will pick up today with the second motos after a long weather delay on Thursday and again this morning as well.
If you are at the Ranch, have fun. If you are at home—or at work—you can still enjoy the action live and for free via the RacerTV.com live stream. Not able to watch every moto but want to stay up to speed with the results? We have you covered! We will post updates and results here throughout the day, so check back in and refresh this post for more updates.
Note: Friday's motos will be 15 minutes (except for the Pro Sport classes, which will be 20-minute motos. The plan for Saturday is 12-minute motos. These will be the first few races of the day on our weather-adjusted schedule.
Friday (August 4) Moto Results
Race 20 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
Moto 2 Winner: #16 Robert Weiss (Husqvarna)
#16 Robert Weiss (Husqvarna) claimed the race win by 8.66 seconds over #19 Kyle Paleologos (Yamaha). Weiss has 2-1 finishes as Paleologos has 1-2 finishes as we head into the third and final moto. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 21 – 450 B Limited
Moto 2 Winner: #32 Leum Oehlhof (Yamaha)
#36 JJ Concannon (KTM) with the holeshot as contenders #32 Leum Oehlhof (Yamaha) and #75 Jeremy Fappani (KTM) were fourth and 12th after one lap, respectively. #56 Tommy Callow (KTM) into the race lead but one lap later and Oehlhof took over the race lead. Fappani made his way through the field to take over seventh but then he went down and lost some time as his leg was stuck under the bike momentarily. Oehlhof took the race win by 21.302 seconds over Callow, as Fappani came through eighth. So after two motos, 8-1 race finishes for Fappani and 2-1 finishes for Oehlhof heading into the final moto. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 22 – 85cc (10-12) Limited
Moto 2 Winner: #58 Darren Pine (GasGas)
#58 Darren Pine (GasGas) takes the race win by 19.611 seconds over #44 Nolan Ford (KTM). Ford leads the class with 2-2 race finishes heading into the final moto. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
250 Pro Sport
Moto 2 Winner: #51 Mark Fineis (GasGas)
#51 Mark Fineis (GasGas) finally got a start as he led the field through the first turn! #75 Evan Ferry (GasGas) had the lead for a second, but had a moment with an endo early, which allowed Fineis to retake the lead. The #51 GasGas rider opened up a 2.879-second gap over #67 Cody Williams (KTM) early in the race as moto one winner #29 Julien Beaumer was ninth after the first lap, and Open Pro Sport moto one and two winner #41 Daxton Bennick was 15th after one lap. Ferry was then seen off the side of the track trying to take his helmet off, although we are not sure what happened there.
Bennick and Beaumer were battling over ninth, with Bennick eventually coming out with the position. The Yamaha rider was not done yet, as he kept charging through the rest of the top five. #15 Gavin Towers ran second until the late stages of the race, getting passed by Bennick. Fineis had an 11-second gap over Towers and was riding within his limits on the slick track. Beaumer was suddenly 20th on live timing, although we did not get a glimpse at what happened. By the time Bennick got into second place, he had a 9.3-second gap to make up on Fineis, with not much time to go.
Update on Beaumer: word from trackside is he got stuck under his bike in the turn after the ten commandments, which cost him a lot of time.
Fineis took the race win with another impressive ride after charging from 11th on the first lap of race one.
Bennick put down a 2:03.617 (the fastest lap of the entire moto) on the ninth lap of the ten-lap race. Fineis took the race win over Bennick, coming through with only a 4.649-second gap back after being outside the top 15 early in the race. The Yamaha rider was never close enough to Fineis to make a pass attempt, but he charged the entire race. Towers held on for third place.
Fineis sits with 2-1 finishes ahead of Towers' 3-3, Bennick's 7-2, and Ross' 6-5. Beaumer's 1-17 has him essentially eliminated from title contention with a tough second moto. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 23 – Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
Moto 2 Winner: #9 Klark Robbins (KTM)
#9 Klark Robbins (KTM) takes the race win over #43 Tiger Wood (GasGas). Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 24 – Senior (45+)
Moto 2 Winner: #53 Ronnie Renner (KTM)
#53 Ronnie Renner (KTM) takes the race win. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 25 – 250 C Limited
Moto 2 Winner: #79 Chase Haynes (Kawasaki)
#79 Chase Haynes (Kawasaki) takes the race win. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 26 – Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
Moto 2 Winner: #27 Krystian Janik (Kawasaki)
#27 Krystian Janik (Kawasaki) led the field as #66 Casey Cochran (Husqvarna) went down early, as did #26 Logan Best (Yamaha). #30 Drew Adams (Kawasaki) ran into trouble when he tipped over in the long, right-hand sweeping sand turn before the finish line, dropping back from second place to about seventh. Cochran was able to get up into the top 10 and then he got onto the rear fender of Adams. #81 Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki) took over second place. Janik held on for the win, finishing 10.021 seconds ahead of his Team Green Kawasaki teammate Temmerman. #37 Landin Pepperd (GasGas) finished third as Adams and Cochran round out the top five. Best finished 12th in his comeback ride. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 27 – Girls (11-16)
Moto 2 Winner: #19 Mayla Herrick (Husqvarna)
#19 Mayla Herrick (Husqvarna) holeshots and eventually takes the race win. #99 La La Turner (KTM) made it up to second by the end of the race. Herrick has 1-1 finishes entering the third race over Turner's 2-2 finishes. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 28 – 65cc (10-11)
Moto 2 Winner: #31 Easton Graves (KTM)
#31 Easton Graves (KTM) takes the race win. Graves enters the final race with 1-1 finishes. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 29 – Supermini 2 (13-16)
Moto 2 Winner: #19 Deacon Denno (Husqvarna)
#19 Deacon Denno (Husqvarna) takes the race win by 20.930 seconds over #3 Landen Gordon (Kawasaki). Gordon is looking at 1-2 finishes over Denno's 5-1 finishes. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Mini Classes
Micro-3 (4-7) Limited
Moto 2 Winner: #84 Jarrett Tincher (Cobra)
Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Micro 1(4-6) Shaft Dr LTD
Moto 2 Winner: #89 Brody Jones (Yamaha)
Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Micro 2 (4-6) Limited
Moto 2 Winner: #7 Kameron Buckman (Cobra)
Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Micro 3 (7-8) Limited
Moto 2 Winner: #55 Kannon Zabojnik (Cobra)
Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.