HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (August 4, 2023) — Mother Nature was the story of the day on Thursday at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms forced an extended delay in action at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. When racing eventually resumed, racers were greeted with a wet and challenging racetrack, which resulted in an unpredictable afternoon of competition.

Moto 2: 250 B Limited

The lone class of the day not upended by the rain was 250 B Limited, which opened the morning ahead of the storm that initiated the weather delay. After a win in Moto 1, NSA Yamaha Amateur Factory Team rider Leum Oehlhof entered the second moto as the rider to beat, but his path to another potential victory was likely going to include resistance from KTM Orange Brigade’s Jeremy Fappani.

A very damp racetrack greeted riders as the field stormed out the starting gate, from which Yamaha rider Thomas Ralston appeared to secure the STACYC Holeshot before Fappani stormed to the front of the field to lead the early stages of the moto. With his rival out front, Oehlhof was forced to do work on the opening laps to overcome a start deep in the top 10. Despite the slippery conditions, Oehlhof carved his way through the field with ease and soon slotted in behind Fappani in second.

More than 10 seconds separated the lead rivals just two laps into the moto, but it was apparent that Oehlhof took a liking to the conditions, and he soon started to take big chunks out of his deficit to Fappani. At the midway point of the moto Oehlhof had closed to within striking distance of the lead, but as both riders looked to find the balance of speed and avoiding mistakes on the treacherous track, it resulted in dramatic momentum swings that allowed Fappani to maintain his hold of the lead. As he looked to mount a charge and pressure Fappani, Oehlhof suffered a costly tip over that ultimately ended his hopes of another moto win.

The clear track off the start was the difference maker for Fappani as he led every lap en route to the Moto 2 win. Oehlhof followed all alone in second, while KTM rider Grayson Fair rounded out the moto podium in third.

With identical finishes through the first two motos, Fappani and Oehlhof are now set up for a winner-take-all showdown in Moto 3, which will commence on Friday.

250 B Limited Moto 2 Results

Jeremy Fappani, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., Yamaha Grayson Fair, Jonesboro, La., KTM Thomas Ralston, Dalhart, Texas, Yamaha Trace Holland, Spicewood, Texas, KTM

