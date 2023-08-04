Featuring the first moto of the day, the 250 B Limited class, won by Jeremy Fappani (KTM, 75) over Leum Oehlhof (32, Yamaha). After a long rain delay, the 65cc (10-11) Limited class took off in the mud, won by Easton Graves (31, KTM). We also show the 250B class, with heartbreak for first moto winner Casey Cochran, who went out with a shoulder injury. Krystian Janik (27, Kawasaki) took the win over Drew Adams (30, Kawasaki) and Logan Best (26, Yamaha).

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Results: https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/results.aspx?e=2