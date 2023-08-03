Racer X Films: Wednesday Recap from 2023 Loretta Lynn's
August 3, 2023 10:45am | by: Kellen Brauer & Tom Journet
Day 2 of racing has completed at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship as we moved into the second motos of racing. There were two Pro Sport motos on Wednesday with the first 250 Pro Sport Moto and second Open Pro Sport Moto running. We take you through the storylines from those main classes as well as other key classes to keep an eye on as we work our way through the week.
Video/edit: Tom Journet
Host: Kellen Brauer
