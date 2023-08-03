The following press release is from MX Sports:

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (August 3, 2023) — The second day of racing headlined Wednesday’s action at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, as the gate dropped on 22 more motos. Racing got underway in the morning to complete the remaining opening motos from the 36 classes of competition before the afternoon gave way to the start of second motos. The competition was fierce, and several riders made additional statements after an already strong start to the week.

Moto 1: 250 Pro Sport

After a dominant performance in Open Pro Sport on Tuesday, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Daxton Bennick had earned the attention of onlookers as the 250 Pro Sport field lined up for the first time. However, Bennick would no doubt face challenges from the likes of KTM Orange Brigade’s Julien Beaumer, GASGAS riders Evan Ferry and Mark Fineis, Rock River Yamaha’s Avery Long, and NSA Yamaha Amateur Factory Team rider Gavin Towers.

Out the gate it was Towers who led the field through the first turn aboard his Yamaha with the STACYC Holeshot. He held the top spot briefly but was soon overcome by Beaumer before the completion of the opening lap. Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Trevin Nelson slotted into third ahead of Yamaha rider Brad West, while Ferry completed the top five. Bennick was several spots back deep in the top 10, while Fineis was just outside the top 10.

The clear track allowed Beaumer to build a multi-second advantage over Towers, who in turn distanced himself from the rest of the field. As the lead duo asserted themselves out front, the jockeying for third started to unfold as Nelson, West, and Ferry battled it out. Both West and Ferry were able to get by Nelson and each rider held onto the third spot for a brief period, but Fineis was on a torrid charge through the field. After he methodically improved one position each of the opening laps, he was able to pass multiple riders through the halfway point of the moto and had soon fought his way into podium position in third. As the fastest rider on the track, the GASGAS rider quickly made inroads on his deficit to Towers and made the pass for second with a couple laps remaining.

Beaumer enjoyed a pressure-free ride to capture his first moto win of the week, while Fineis impressed in his climb to second. Towers parlayed his strong start into a third-place finish. Bennick was unable to make up the kind of ground he did in Open Pro Sport and was never a factor, mired in a battle just outside the top five throughout the moto, ultimately settling for seventh.

250 Pro Sport Moto 1 Results

Click for Full Results