Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 12
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 13
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Eli Tomac

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Eli Tomac

August 3, 2023 8:45am
FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I called up Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac about his recovery from his Achilles tendon injury, why he’s coming back for 2024, whether he watched SX 2023, The Jett Lawrence, and more.

Read: Eli Tomac Will Return to Racing in 2024

Listen to the Tomac podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main image by Todd Gutierrez

