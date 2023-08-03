FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I called up Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac about his recovery from his Achilles tendon injury, why he’s coming back for 2024, whether he watched SX 2023, The Jett Lawrence, and more.

Read: Eli Tomac Will Return to Racing in 2024

Listen to the Tomac podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.