The Cobra AKA David Vuillemin was one of the very best French racers to ever come to the USA, although he never did get a title. Mostly riding for Team Yamaha, DV won indoors, outdoors, and some GP’s as well and then turned up at the races the past few years working with Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis. We caught up to DV to talk about his career, working with riders, and more.
Racer X: You were working with Marvin [Musquin] this past year. You were working with Dylan [Ferrandis]. But now, you’re just enjoying retired life?
You accomplished a lot in your career as a racer, won a lot of races, but helping Dylan win the ’21 450 title, is that right up there with all the things that you’ve accomplished? That was pretty cool.
Also, very aggressive.
They were all in.
When you go to the races now, when you’re working with Marvin or Dylan, what do fans want to talk to you about? What’s the first thing they want to talk to you about? There are a few things that come to mind from your career, but what do fans say? “Oh, I remember this or that?”
I would think the Fox video, Dream On, or whatever that was where you were at the dunes.
Favorite teammate you had?
You could have stayed at Yamaha in ’06. You got a better deal for supercross only from a privateer team. Was that a regretful situation? Should you have stayed at Factory Yamaha, or looking back, was that where things went south for you?
Then I got second in Millville in the mud and then they paid me like I was a factory rider, so that was good. Then I had a little bit of money from No Fear to do that season. That was a crazy year because I moved back from Texas and started from scratch. I picked up a bike at Yamaha, a stock bike. I just rode a stock bike for the longest time to get ready. Then I think I did first privateer in outdoors and got some top four, top five, which was good at that time. But I was on the downhill. Then MDK I got, not a good deal, but I got a ride at MDK that was also good. I did top privateer in supercross and did good outdoors, until I got hurt pretty bad at Millville at the start. But at that time, I already signed my contract. I already broke my second year deal with MDK to go to Factory Suzuki, and I got hurt really bad. That screwed up my season the next year because I started late. It was tough.
You started in the GP’s. You won a bunch there. Are you glad you ended it at the GP’s? It didn’t go the way you wanted it to, but your family moved over there. You got to sort of put a bow on the career racing a GP?
You bought a night club!
I thought you were done. I didn’t even know you did the French series.
Yeah. You got run over by 38 guys or something.
Tonight, on the PulpMX Show show, we crowned you the third best French rider of all time, and you were good with that. JMB, Marvin Musquin, and then you.
I will always remember, when I think of DV - I worked on your team for three years and was around your whole career almost - I remember being amazed at this guy in Seattle winning out of an FMF box van. Like, who is this guy? I think of Bercy and the domination you had there. You had 14,000 people loving your every move. I can’t even imagine what that would have been like. The pride you must have felt, the sense of accomplishment you must have felt. Just working everybody at Bercy and having the whole arena in the palm of your hand. That’s pretty cool.
You went from ’85 to ’01.
It was three nights back then.
Bayle won a night in ’91 and the people just lost their minds.
I mean, you swept it against Jeremy McGrath.