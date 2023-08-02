Watch: Radio Fox, Tuesday ft Jeff Emig and Drew Adams August 2, 2023 9:05am | by: Press Release Home Loretta Lynn's Breaking News Watch: Radio Fox, Tuesday ft Jeff Emig and Drew Adams Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship Video/Text: VurbmotoKevin Kelly and Jason Weigandt bring you the second installment of Radio Fox, highlighting day 1 of racing from the 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn's, with special guests Drew Adams and Jeff Emig