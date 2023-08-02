Wednesday (August 2) Full Race Schedule

Note: these times are local to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, which is in Central Daylight Time zone.

Halfway through the day we will shift to our second motos.

18 Supermini 1 (12-15) 7:30 am 19 65cc (7-9) 8:00 am 20 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited 8:30 am 21 450 B Limited 9:00 am 22 85cc (10-12) Limited 9:30 am 23 Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C 10:00 am 24 Senior (45+) 10:30 am 25 250 C Limited 11:00 am * 250 Pro Sport 11:30 am 26 Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C 12:00 pm 27 Girls (11-16) 12:30 pm 28 65cc (10-11) 1:00 pm Intermission 1:30 pm 29 Supermini 2 (13-16) 2:00 pm 1 Vet (30+) 2:30 pm 2 450 B 3:00 pm 3 125 C 3:30 pm 4 85cc (10-12) 4:00 pm 5 65cc (7-9) Limited 4:30 pm 6 Senior (40+) 5:00 pm * Open Pro Sport 5:30 pm 7 Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) 6:00 pm 8 450 C 6:30 pm

Wednesday Moto Results

Race 18 – Supermini 1 (12-15)

Moto 1 winner: #93 Seth Dennis (KTM)

Tuesday's racing started off with the first Supermini 1 (12-15) moto. #93 Seth Dennis (KTM) claimed the race win over #19 Deacon Denno (Husqvarna) and #4 Landen Gordon (Kawasaki). It's still early in the week, but Dennis' fast lap of 1:53.361 is the second-fastest lap in a moto so far this week. Only Broc Peterson's 1:52.412 from race one (Vet 30+) moto one yesterday was faster. Gordon charged from 28th (!) place on the first lap to finish third. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.