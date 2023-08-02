Results Archive
Insight: ’23 Wednesday Loretta Lynn’s Race Updates

Insight ’23 Wednesday Loretta Lynn’s Race Updates

August 2, 2023 9:00am
by:

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is in full swing. Following Monday's practice, the first motos began bright and early Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. CDT in Tennessee and we will pickup today with the remainder of the first motos. Then around halfway through the day we will shift to the second motos. If you are at the Ranch, have fun. If you are at home—or at work—you can still enjoy the action live and for free via the RacerTV.com live stream. Not able to watch every moto but want to stay up to speed with the results? We have you covered! We will post updates and results here throughout the day, so check back in and refresh this post for more updates. And make sure to follow both Racer X and Loretta Lynn MX accounts on all social media for more updates. 

Related: Official Rider & Alternate Rosters

Read the full Tuesday update if you missed it.

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Loretta Lynn's

Twitter — @LorettaLynnMX
Instagram — @LorettaLynnMX
Facebook — @LorettaLynnMX
YouTube — @RacerTV

Wednesday (August 2) Full Race Schedule

Note: these times are local to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, which is in Central Daylight Time zone

Halfway through the day we will shift to our second motos.

18Supermini 1 (12-15)7:30 am
1965cc (7-9)8:00 am
20250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited8:30 am
21450 B Limited9:00 am
2285cc (10-12) Limited9:30 am
23Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C10:00 am
24Senior (45+)10:30 am
25250 C Limited11:00 am
*250 Pro Sport11:30 am
26Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C12:00 pm
27Girls (11-16)12:30 pm
2865cc (10-11)  1:00 pm
Intermission1:30 pm
29Supermini 2 (13-16)2:00 pm
1Vet (30+)2:30 pm
2450 B3:00 pm
3125 C3:30 pm
485cc (10-12)4:00 pm
565cc (7-9) Limited4:30 pm
6Senior (40+)5:00 pm
*Open Pro Sport5:30 pm
7Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)6:00 pm
8450 C6:30 pm

Wednesday Moto Results

Race 18 – Supermini 1 (12-15)

Moto 1 winner: #93 Seth Dennis (KTM) 

Tuesday's racing started off with the first Supermini 1 (12-15) moto. #93 Seth Dennis (KTM) claimed the race win over #19 Deacon Denno (Husqvarna) and #4 Landen Gordon (Kawasaki). It's still early in the week, but Dennis' fast lap of 1:53.361 is the second-fastest lap in a moto so far this week. Only Broc Peterson's 1:52.412 from race one (Vet 30+) moto one yesterday was faster. Gordon charged from 28th (!) place on the first lap to finish third. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.

Race 18 – Supermini 1 (12-15) moto one results
Race 18 – Supermini 1 (12-15) moto one results

Race 19 – 65cc (7-9)

Moto 1 winner: #42 Jaydin Smart (Cobra)

#42 Jaydin Smart (Cobra) claimed the race win over #16 Gavin McCoy (Cobra) and #74 Anderson Waldele (KTM). Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.

Race 19 – 65cc (7-9) moto one results
Race 19 – 65cc (7-9) moto one results

