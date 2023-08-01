Results Archive
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Redux: ’23 Tuesday Loretta Lynn’s Race Updates

Redux ’23 Tuesday Loretta Lynn’s Race Updates

August 1, 2023 10:30am
by:

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is in full swing. Following yesterday’s practice, the first motos began bright and early this morning at 7:30 a.m. CDT in Tennessee. If you are at the Ranch, have fun. If you are at home—or at work—you can still enjoy the action live and for free via the RacerTV.com live stream. Not able to watch every moto but want to stay up to speed with the results? We have you covered! We will post updates and results here throughout the day, so check back in and refresh this post for more updates. And make sure to follow both Racer X and Loretta Lynn MX accounts on all social media for more updates. 

Tuesday (August 1) Full Race Schedule

Note: these times are local to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, which is in Central Daylight Time zone.

1Vet (30+)7:30 am
2450 B8:00 am
3125 C8:30 am
485cc (10-12)9:00 am
565cc (7-9) Limited9:30 am
6Senior (40+)10:00 am
7Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)10:30 am
8450 C11:00 am
*Open Pro Sport11:30 am
9250 B Limited12:00 pm
1065cc (10-11) Limited12:30 pm
Intermission1:00 pm
11Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)1:30 pm
12Masters (50+)2:00 pm
13125 Jr. (12-17) B/C2:30 pm
*250 B3:00 pm
14Junior (25+)3:30 pm
15250 C4:00 pm
16WMX4:30 pm
17College (18-24)5:00 pm
AMicro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive Ltd5:30 pm
BMicro-E (4-7) Limited 
CMicro 2 (4-6) Limited 
DMicro 3 (7-8) Limited 

Tuesday Moto Results

Race 1 – Vet (30+)

Moto 1 winner: #2 Broc Peterson (Honda)

In the first moto at Loretta Lynn's Ranch for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, #2 Broc Peterson (Honda) takes the race win in the Vet (30+) Class. Led wire-to-wire. Peterson's fast lap of 1:52.412 on the second lap (first full lap) was the fastest lap of the moto. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.

Race 1 – Vet (30+) moto one results
Race 1 – Vet (30+) moto one results

Race 2 - 450 B

Moto 1 Winner: #90 Nicolas Israel (GasGas)

#90 Nicolas Israel (GasGas) claimed the moto win as #38 Wyatt McGrath (Kawasaki) had a fast lap of 1:56.610 on the second lap (first full lap). McGrath finished the moto eighth. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.

Race 2 – 450 B moto one results
Race 2 – 450 B moto one results

Race 3 – 125 C

Moto 1 Winner: #83 Makai Olerich (KTM)

#83 Makai Olerich (KTM) claimed the moto win and had the fastest lap of the moto with a 2:02.849 on the second lap (first full lap). Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.

Race 3 – 125 C moto one results
Race 3 – 125 C moto one results

Race 4 – 85cc (10-12)

Moto 1 Winner: #58 Darren Pine (GasGas)

#58 Darren Pine (GasGas) claimed the moto win as second-place finisher #74 Wyatt Thurman (KTM) had the fastest lap of the moto, a 2:05.159 on the fourth lap. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.

Race 4 – 85cc (10-12) moto one results
Race 4 – 85cc (10-12) moto one results

Race 5 – 65cc (7-9) Limited

Moto 1 Winner: #10 Kade Nightingale (Yamaha)

#10 Kade Nightingale (Yamaha) claimed the moto win as #4 Jaydin Smart (Cobra) fought back from a first-turn crash to finish second place. Smart's 2:17.949 on the sixth lap was the fastest lap of the moto. lap. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.

Race 5 – 65cc (7-9) Limited moto one results
Race 5 – 65cc (7-9) Limited moto one results

Race 6 – Senior (40+)

Moto 1 Winner: #1 Mike Brown (KTM)

Our Kris Keefer got the holeshot and had the race lead until he tipped over and lost it. Mike Brown took over the race lead and checked out, taking the moto win with ease and a 20.998-second lead over second-place Jeff Emig as Keefer came through third. Brown's 1:59.948 on the second lap (first full lap) was the fastest lap of the moto.

After the race, Brown stated he wants to race Loretta Lynn’s next year and then try to qualify for a round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship!

Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.

Race 6 – Senior (40+) moto one results
Race 6 – Senior (40+) moto one results

Race 7 – Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) 

Moto 1 Winner: #27 Vincent Wey (Husqvarna)

#27 Vincent Wey (Husqvarna) claimed the moto win.#22 Jonathan Getz (GasGas) had the fastest lap of the moto, a 2:07.057 on the third lap. Getz finished second. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.

#27 Vincent Wey (Husqvarna)
#27 Vincent Wey (Husqvarna) Align Media
Race 7 – Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) moto one results
Race 7 – Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) moto one results

