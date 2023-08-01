Race 6 – Senior (40+)

Moto 1 Winner: #1 Mike Brown (KTM)

Our Kris Keefer got the holeshot and had the race lead until he tipped over and lost it. Mike Brown took over the race lead and checked out, taking the moto win with ease and a 20.998-second lead over second-place Jeff Emig as Keefer came through third. Brown's 1:59.948 on the second lap (first full lap) was the fastest lap of the moto.

After the race, Brown stated he wants to race Loretta Lynn’s next year and then try to qualify for a round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship!

Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.