Next Level: Data Acquisition and GET

“On the racing side, the teams we work with, they have our software, it’s called Maya, and it’s how they map on the dyno or on the track and things like that,” Truman explains. “We also work with our data acquisition staff, and they use Marelli Wintax, a software used for data acquisition. It’s the same software that’s used in MotoGP racing. We can see clutch sensors, suspension sensors, and we can see how the bike runs. If there’s an issue, we can see what caused it, be it fuel related, from mapping, something else, we can see all of it in the data.”

“The team and staff, after every practice you’ll see someone plugging into the bike. They’re downloading data so they can view a track map (generated by GPS) and how the bike ran. Maybe it was too rich or too lean, and we can make changes to that. Or sometimes the 450 guy has too much power and he needs to slow the bike down in some spots, or maybe we need to take some engine braking out. It’s a very strong adjustment tool, and that’s the benefit of having data. If a guy is always in second gear in a specific area, we can work on that area. Or at a specific RPM, or specific RPM and throttle position. You can make changes based off all kinds of data.

“We have technology that works like a traction control, and we have a patent on it. In theory it gives you less power. It senses a rate of change in RPM, or an RPM spike. In simple terms, our ECU reduces power, but it does a lot of things to reduce that power, it doesn’t just take power away. When your wheel starts to break loose it gives you more traction. When we were testing with Stewart at his house in like 2010 or 2011, he was trying to clear a really big jump, like a quad or something. He was like, ‘I’ll never make that jump with less power. I’m using everything I have already.’ We told him, ‘If you use the traction control, from point A to point B, you’re going to go faster. Then he over jumped it!”

One of the most beneficial areas is starting. Have you noticed how well Jett Lawrence always seems to get out of the gate? Yes, Lawrence is already loaded with talent, but his launches are also aided by a ton of data.

“What we can do, say, with starts, especially since they’re starting on grates now, we can develop starting strategies because it’s the same consistency every week,” Truman says. “We can see RPM, wheelspin, we can see everything. And I can go to our rider and tell him we’re going to get the best start at a specific RPM. And we have an RPM light that tells him when he’s in that range. He still has to execute, the rider still has to work, but as long as he releases the clutch properly, he should get the holeshot because everything is optimized. We have so much more information now.

“We started working with Honda this year, and they decided they wanted to race Anaheim 1 with it. The very first heat race Jett Lawrence got a really bad start. We were like, ‘Oh shit, maybe we messed up.’ Jett came off the track and Jett was like, ‘Dude, the bike just spun!’ We plugged in and looked at the data, and Jett had accidentally deactivated the launch control. So, of course, he had a bunch of wheelspin because he had so much power. We showed him the data and he was like, ‘Oh, sorry, I made a mistake!’ That’s a scenario in which, if we didn’t have data, we would have thought something else was wrong. We would have been searching around for the problem.”