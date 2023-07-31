The following text/interview is courtesy of MXLarge.com.
Kawasaki factory rider Romain Febvre just keeps winning, but while another Grand Prix victory—his fifth in a row—puts him in the best form of his life, the frustration of gaining very few points on series leader Jorge Prado is boiling inside the Frenchman.
Febvre spoke to the media after his win and was excited for the Grand Prix victory, but also knows that the MXGP championship is a long way away at the moment.
MXLarge: Five in a row. What can you tell us about this weekend?
Romain Febvre: Yes, a good weekend overall. I had the speed, every time I went on the track. I just feel at one with the bike—for a long time already, but the confidence is also growing, that is the thing. I had a good start in the second moto, third or second. In the first moto, it was quite difficult to pass, but I could pass Prado and Seewer. I managed some good moves, but in the second moto, I couldn’t pass. I knew second was enough for a Grand Prix victory and I made two mistakes, went over the berm, but I did my best GP win streak, so lets keep doing it.
You mentioned in the first moto it was difficult to pass, but you were able to pass and the second moto it was more difficult?
Like you said, in the first moto I did make passes—not easy to pass—but I made quick passes. Second moto, some places were just one line and we saw that also in the MX2 moto. I came close twice, but I just couldn’t find a spot. I thought if I stay with him, he might make a mistake and I could get him, but I couldn’t. It is going really well at the moment, but I am not forcing myself, because you can get too confident and then make a mistake and crash, so I just did my thing.
You were following Jorge and your pace seemed good, but do you keep a little in reserve in case somebody is coming through and you can up your pace?
When you are leading, you have everything to lose. Even if you try and prove you still have something, then you have to push for it. Like we saw yesterday in the qualification race, if the top three can make a good pace, then we have a good gap to the guys behind us. When you are behind, following a rider, you can see the good lines, but at the same time, it was really tough to pass. The berms were getting broken down and if the guys in front made a mistake, you can get them. It is double, sometimes you follow, you can see the lines, but on the other hand, passing is very difficult here.
Five GP wins, what a magnificent accomplishment, but that points gap just won’t close down.
Yes, and the title is everything. I win five GPs, but the title is the title and you can’t match that feeling. I missed a [few] races and maybe with those races, I could have put some pressure on Jorge. We have five rounds to go, but his 100 point lead, I am not scared to say I want to win as many motos and GPs, but I also know if he doesn’t make a mistake, I don’t think it’s going to happen. I can keep winning and that is the only way to close the gap to him.
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|720
|2
|Romain Febvre
|622
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|550
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|525
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|489
How did you feel on the Saturday?
I was only seventh on the gate but if you are in the top-ten here that’s okay for the start, so I was still confident for the qualifying race. I got a good start in second position and rode the entire race in second behind Prado, who didn’t make any mistakes. I have always enjoyed riding in the rain; I was faster than Jorge, had different lines and had a good feeling, but it was difficult to pass. When I came closer to him I got sand in my goggles and I had to slow down; sometimes I couldn’t even jump as I wasn't able to see that well. But second is okay; Sunday the weather was supposed to be better so we’ll have more lines on the track.
What did you think of the track?
The track was really small. Like everyone says, it was difficult to pass, because it was too small. The sand was not that bad, but it was easy to make a mistake. I mean, with the 450 it is small, and like Jorge said, you can jump everything easy. I have mixed feelings about the track. I prefer the other one here in Finland.
Main image by Pascal Haudiquert