You mentioned in the first moto it was difficult to pass, but you were able to pass and the second moto it was more difficult?

Like you said, in the first moto I did make passes—not easy to pass—but I made quick passes. Second moto, some places were just one line and we saw that also in the MX2 moto. I came close twice, but I just couldn’t find a spot. I thought if I stay with him, he might make a mistake and I could get him, but I couldn’t. It is going really well at the moment, but I am not forcing myself, because you can get too confident and then make a mistake and crash, so I just did my thing.

You were following Jorge and your pace seemed good, but do you keep a little in reserve in case somebody is coming through and you can up your pace?

When you are leading, you have everything to lose. Even if you try and prove you still have something, then you have to push for it. Like we saw yesterday in the qualification race, if the top three can make a good pace, then we have a good gap to the guys behind us. When you are behind, following a rider, you can see the good lines, but at the same time, it was really tough to pass. The berms were getting broken down and if the guys in front made a mistake, you can get them. It is double, sometimes you follow, you can see the lines, but on the other hand, passing is very difficult here.

Five GP wins, what a magnificent accomplishment, but that points gap just won’t close down.

Yes, and the title is everything. I win five GPs, but the title is the title and you can’t match that feeling. I missed a [few] races and maybe with those races, I could have put some pressure on Jorge. We have five rounds to go, but his 100 point lead, I am not scared to say I want to win as many motos and GPs, but I also know if he doesn’t make a mistake, I don’t think it’s going to happen. I can keep winning and that is the only way to close the gap to him.