KTM Jr Supercross Set to Race at SMX World Championship Finale

The following press release is from KTM:

KTM Jr Supercross Set to Race at SMX World Championship Final in Los Angeles

Top-15 Micro-E Class Finishers From Loretta Lynn’s Qualify For Inaugural KTM Jr SMX Championship Round

KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce that the KTM Jr. Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo will join in the historic SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs for a unique culmination of electric mini motocross and supercross racing at the SMX Final inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 23.

Introducing the KTM Jr. SMX Championship, the top-15 overall finishers from this year’s Micro-E (4-7) Limited class at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s will earn a spot on the gate at the inaugural SMX Final in September, where the first-ever KTM Jr. SMX Champion will be crowned alongside the world’s premier 450 and 250 SuperMotocross World Champions.

In its 24th year with the AMA Supercross Championship, the KTM Jr. Supercross program, presented by Wells Fargo provides an introductory platform for our future supercross stars, giving them a unique opportunity to compete on the global stage aboard KTM’s all-electric mini-supercrosser – the KTM SX E-5. Participants of the program receive a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with track viewing like the pros, participation in Opening Ceremonies and a three-lap race on the very same tracks as their Supercross heroes.

The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs will feature the best athletes in the world as the top riders in both Supercross and Pro Motocross points will be seeded into the playoff rounds. Paying tribute to the birth of Supercross as the host of the first-ever Superbowl of Motocross race in 1972, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is an iconic piece of racing history.

For more information on the KTM Jr. Supercross program, presented by Wells Fargo and the qualification process, please visit www.ktmjrsx.com.