GasGas Introduces 2024 Motocross, Enduro, and Cross-Country Models

New bike season is in full swing as OEMs are releasing details of their 2024 range of motocross, enduro, and cross country bikes. GasGas released details on 16 all-new models for 2024, but the key here is the stock models received the new chassis that the Factory Edition machines received last year. As for the MC 125 and MC 250 two-strokes, those bikes now have electric start buttons. For full details on the '24 GasGas motocross, enduro, and cross-country models, read the press release below.

The following press release is from GasGas:

GASGAS SPICE IT UP WITH 16 ALL-NEW DIRT BIKES FOR 2024!

PRESENTING THE BIGGEST AND BEST EVER LINE-UP OF GASGAS MOTOCROSS, ENDURO, AND CROSS COUNTRY MODELS

GASGAS is stoked to reveal an all-new generation of motocross, enduro, and cross country bikes for 2024! More red, more awesome, and delivering incredible performance, it’s safe to say that things have well and truly been spiced up, with every model equipped with the latest technology. There's barely a single part on any bike that hasn’t been improved or refined, which just goes to show how new these dirt bikes really are. Oh, and we’ve also expanded our enduro range too!

GASGAS turns up the heat with 16-bike-strong line-up for 2024

Huge variety of models available means there’s a bike for everyone

Discover the motocross and cross country bikes today at a dealer near you

Our six-bike enduro range lands in dealers worldwide from September

Motocross | Turning up the heat!

To GASGAS, it doesn’t really matter if you ride motocross for fun or race to win. What matters most is making sure that all five of our new bikes deliver the very best performance for guaranteed good times in the dirt. For 2024, we’re really turning up the heat in the moto scene. Starting with our little 2-stroke ripper – our beloved MC 125 – through to the MXGP race winning MC 450F 4-stroke, we really do have a bike to suit all types of riders.

GASGAS motocross models are already the best handling dirt bikes out there but that didn’t stop our engineers from making them perform even better! With each one assembled using new steel frames, new aluminum subframes, and new swingarms, the perfect combination of razor-sharp cornering and straight-line stability is further refined to maximize the fun factor. And to bring our MC 125 and MC 250 2-strokes bang up to date, both bikes fire into life with the simple press of the new electric start button. There’s none of that kickstart nonsense here anymore. Plus, they’re now fueled by cutting-edge throttle body injection for a crisper response and much-improved on-track performance.

Across the board, all 2024 models are now powered by new, lighter motors, which produce both more torque and high-revving power than ever before. They’re then fitted neatly inside new frames with a slight backwards tilt to lower the front sprocket, centralize the weight, and make the best handling motocross bikes on the planet handle even better!

Technical Highlights Motocross

New frame – Engineered to be stable at speed, the new frames retain their best-in-class cornering ability and give improved rider feedback.

New aluminum subframe – Strong, reliable, and plays a vital role in the ergonomics and handling of each dirt bike.

New die-cast aluminum swingarm – Light, strong, and offering just the right amount of flex!

New bodywork – Refined rider triangle gives larger contact areas so riders can better grip the bike for improved control. And of course, it’s all red!

New hour meter – Helps to make sure all riders stay on top of maintaining their bike.

WP XACT front fork with AER technology – Refined, adjustable by hand, and now feature a hydrostop to take the sting out of heavy landings.

WP XACT rear shock – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock has a new piston to improve both comfort and performance.

New forged triple clamps – Featuring a new steering stem that offers a little more flex for improved comfort.

High-performance Braktec hydraulic clutch system – As close as you can get to maintenance-free, ensuring consistency and performance at all times.

New Braktec brakes – Brake disks that are unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear. It’s never been easier to keep things under control.

Neken handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend that’s unique to GASGAS, durability and comfort are guaranteed. There’s a bigger bar pad for improved safety too.

New footpegs – Bigger is definitely better when it comes to GASGAS footpegs! They help keep your feet where they need to be in all conditions.

New TBI injection with premix for 2-strokes – Bringing our 2-strokes bang up to date, Throttle Body Injection makes sure the motors run clean, crisp, and create strong power throughout the rev range.

New electronic exhaust control for 2 strokes – Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the new electronic powervalve creates maximum power and offers improved durability.

New motors – Centralizing mass while also being lighter, not to mention producing more power, the motors deliver even better performance for 2024.

New, unified motor position – All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to improve the overall handling of each and every bike.

Map Select Switch – Our MC 125 is already equipped with one, but by adding a Map Select Switch to any of our four strokes, the riding experience is taken to new levels! With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each bike for every rider. And by adding it to our MC 250, you'll also get the choice of two different engine maps.

Full line-up: MC 125, MC 250, MC 250F, MC 350F, MC 450F

