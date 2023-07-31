The following press release is from MX Sports:

Esteemed Group of Partners Return to Provide Support for 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Diverse Collection of Renowned Brands Help Elevate World’s Largest Motocross Event

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — Starting today the sound of motorcycles will echo throughout Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for a week of on-track excitement and off-track festivities at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL. As bikes take to the track for the first time this summer, MX Sports acknowledges the extensive list of esteemed sponsors that comprise the group of returning event partners, joining new supporters AMSOIL and BoxoUSA. This diverse and dynamic collection of brands help elevate the prestige of the world’s largest motocross event even more as the sport’s most decorated showcase of amateur talent.

“We are incredibly appreciative and grateful for the tremendous level of support provided by our impressive group of partners,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports. “Their commitment to amateur motocross has allowed the Monster Energy AMA Amateur Motocross Championship to deepen an already rich legacy even further and provide us with an unparalleled platform to showcase the finest amateur racers on the planet.”

Nearly a dozen highly regarded and world-renowned companies comprise the group of feature partners, anchored by title sponsor Monster Energy. This list also consists of distributor powerhouse Parts Unlimited and its pioneering house brand Thor MX, along with online retail leader Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. Eyewear juggernaut Oakley is accompanied by official track marker provider Polisport, as well as the popular video game MX vs ATV Legends, VP Racing Fuels, sports performance and nutrition producer ARMA Sport, electric balance bike manufacturer STACYC, and U.S. Air Force Special Warfare.

Another dozen equally respected brands comprise the list of associate partners, with helmet manufacturer 6D Helmets, gear and protective wear manufacturer Alpinestars, Cometic Gaskets, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, underwear maker Ethika, exhaust manufacturer FMF Racing, Hoosier Tire, event apparel provider MotoTees, Pirelli Tire, ProX Racing Parts, Tucker Freight Lines, and Wiseco Performance Products.

Rounding out the impressive collection of partners are the eight competing OEMs that will help fill the gate with more than a thousand racers, all of whom will pursue the opportunity to become an AMA Amateur National Champion – Cobra, GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha.

Motos at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will begin on Tuesday, August 1, with 23 different classes in action. Racing continues each day through Saturday, August 5, totaling 108 motos across 36 classes.